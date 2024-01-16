Samsung’s Galaxy S24 preorder still comes with a $50 credit — for one more day

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 series tomorrow, January 17th. If you’ve caught up on our coverage of all the rumored changes and know you’ll be upgrading upon release, you might as well reserve one. There’s no payment due today for doing so, and you’ll be rewarded with a $50 credit that’s usable toward other devices or accessories at the time of purchase.

Today is your last chance to take advantage of this deal, and there are no guarantees that we’ll see any other Galaxy S24 preorder incentives outside of Samsung’s traditional trade-in offers. You’ll only need to provide your name and email address to receive a unique link to place your order after the event.

Samsung will also offer separate instant credits worth $25, $75, or $100, depending on the exact model you buy. While you can’t use the reserve or the additional credit toward the cost of the device itself, you can combine the values from both offers to significantly lower the price tag on a new Galaxy Watch or a pair of Galaxy Buds, for example.

From the leaked rumors, it sounds like the Galaxy S24 might be another routine revision on the hardware front, but Samsung is teasing AI as a big central focus this year. Previous reports suggest the company is looking to bake in a new generative AI. You’ll have to tune into the event stream tomorrow for word on that and other new tricks in store.

Galaxy S24 $50 reserve credit The Samsung Galaxy S24 launches tomorrow. If you’ll be preordering one, today is your last chance to reserve one for a $50 credit that you can put toward additional accessories alongside your purchase. Samsung

Whether you have children to run after or your side hustles have side hustles, adult life can be maddeningly busy, and spending time cleaning is the last thing most of us want to do. If you’re not economically equipped to pay for a cleaning service, you can buy back your time and save loads of money with the Roomba Combo j7 Plus. The Combo j7 Plus debuted at $1,099 just over a year ago, and it’s sustained a discounted $699 price tag ($300 off) since Black Friday. You can find that deal at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Roomba, and Wellbots.

This robot vacuum takes two chores off your plate by combining automatic vacuuming and mopping with iRobot’s tried and tested room-mapping smarts. Like most Roombas, the j7 Plus learns your home’s layout over time, and it’s one of the most reliable vacuums you can buy in terms of coverage thoroughness and object avoidance. Jennifer Pattison Tuohy, who reviewed the Roomba Combo j7 Plus for The Verge, says it didn’t need constant reorienting in her tests and will even remember individual rooms and skip them on command. Like most Roombas, it’s mostly hands-off in that it cleans your floors and returns to its home base for charging and emptying on an automated schedule. However, you’ll need to step in between each mopping job to manually refill its small water tank.

Verge Deals on X (formerly known as Twitter) / Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!

Other great deals to check out