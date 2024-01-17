This solid budget robovac is more than half off

If all you need is a decent robot vacuum that’ll clean your floors well enough, this top-notch budget robovac nails the essentials. It doesn’t come with the kind of advanced obstacle avoidance tech found in the longer-lasting Roomba j7, but it does avoid most obstacles over an inch tall. It has an impressive 3000Pa of suction power and comes with an oscillating mop that scrubs floors instead of merely wiping them. Plus, it supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can control the bot with your voice.

The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro has similar features to the Roborock S7 — oscillating mop, big bin, mapping, keep-out zones — plus a slightly longer runtime and slightly higher suction power. It sometimes gets lost on the way home, and it doesn't mop as well, but you can get it for under $200.

If you’re starting to struggle to stick with New Year’s health-related resolutions, this deal on the JBL Wind 3 might help make it easier to get moving outside. Now through January 19th, Woot is selling the portable Bluetooth speaker in black for just $39.95 ($40 off) with a 90-day warranty.

With a mount you can easily attach to a handlebar, the JBL Wind 3 is ideal for outdoor and even indoor cyclists. It also offers an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, so you can take it out on the trail when you want to go for hikes or runs. Although we wish it were louder, the JBL Wind 3 also sounds good for its size and supports multiple playback sources, like FM radio. Its included SD card slot also allows you to play downloaded music, while its built-in mic means you can also take hands-free calls.

The JBL Wind 3 is a Bluetooth speaker that comes with a mount so cyclists can attach it to handlebars. It also offers an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and FM radio.

