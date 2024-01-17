This solid budget robovac is more than half off

From an AI-powered robot vacuum that can suck up milk to a robovac with an actual arm, we saw some pretty cool (and downright weird) gadgets launch during CES last week. But unless you have nearly two grand just lying around to spend, those fancy features don’t come cheap. Luckily, there are significantly more affordable options on the market like the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro, which is down to just $159.99 ($290 off) at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon.
If all you need is a decent robot vacuum that’ll clean your floors well enough, this top-notch budget robovac nails the essentials. It doesn’t come with the kind of advanced obstacle avoidance tech found in the longer-lasting Roomba j7, but it does avoid most obstacles over an inch tall. It has an impressive 3000Pa of suction power and comes with an oscillating mop that scrubs floors instead of merely wiping them. Plus, it supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can control the bot with your voice.
Yeedi Vac 2 Pro
The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro has similar features to the Roborock S7 — oscillating mop, big bin, mapping, keep-out zones — plus a slightly longer runtime and slightly higher suction power. It sometimes gets lost on the way home, and it doesn’t mop as well, but you can get it for under $200.
If you’re starting to struggle to stick with New Year’s health-related resolutions, this deal on the JBL Wind 3 might help make it easier to get moving outside. Now through January 19th, Woot is selling the portable Bluetooth speaker in black for just $39.95 ($40 off) with a 90-day warranty.
With a mount you can easily attach to a handlebar, the JBL Wind 3 is ideal for outdoor and even indoor cyclists. It also offers an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, so you can take it out on the trail when you want to go for hikes or runs. Although we wish it were louder, the JBL Wind 3 also sounds good for its size and supports multiple playback sources, like FM radio. Its included SD card slot also allows you to play downloaded music, while its built-in mic means you can also take hands-free calls.
JBL Wind 3
The JBL Wind 3 is a Bluetooth speaker that comes with a mount so cyclists can attach it to handlebars. It also offers an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and FM radio.
More deals and discounts
- You can save $50 when you purchase products $200 and over from Opal Camera and apply the code ANY50 at checkout. The promo includes the high-end Opal C1 webcam, which drops to $250 ($50 off) with the code. The webcam offers DSLR-like image quality but is far easier to set up and use than a DSLR camera while taking up less space. Read our review.
- Diablo IV for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 is on sale for $44.99 ($25 off) at Amazon, which is one of the better prices we’ve seen on the popular demon-slaying action RPG.
- Amazon and Jabra are selling Jabra’s Elite 8 Active earbuds for $159.99 ($40 off), which matches their second-best price yet. Along with an IP68 water resistance rating and noise cancellation, the fitness-focused earbuds now come with upgraded tech, allowing them to sound better when it’s windy.
- You can buy the Xbox Series X mini-fridge for $39.94 ($48.06 off) from Walmart. The small fridge is designed to look like the Xbox Series X and can hold up to eight cans along with some snacks.
- The popular Lego Wildflower Bouquet is on sale for $48.98 ($11 off) at Amazon as well as at Best Buy for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. The set comes with 939 pieces so you can assemble all kinds of colorful flowers, including daisies and poppies.