How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy S24 event

It’s almost time for Samsung’s winter Unpacked event, where we’ll see the launch of the Galaxy S24 lineup and some splashy new AI features to go along with them. The event will cap off months of leaks of the new devices — plus some teases directly from Samsung itself.

Just before Thanksgiving last year, Samsung announced a new mobile AI experience it’s calling Galaxy AI, which it said was scheduled to debut in early 2024. We should get the lowdown on Galaxy AI at this year’s event. The company is also rumored to be partnering with Google on some AI features, too.

We’ve rounded up everything else you need to know about this year’s Unpacked below:

When is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

Samsung will hold Galaxy Unpacked on January 17th, 2024, at 1PM ET or 10AM PT. It will take place in San Jose, California.

Where can I watch Galaxy Unpacked?

You have your pick of watching the livestream directly on Samsung’s site or catching it on Samsung’s YouTube channel. Or you can simply check out the livestream that’s embedded at the top of this article.

What devices can I expect at Galaxy Unpacked?

Samsung will announce the next generation of its flagship smartphones: the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. The biggest changes are expected to arrive at the top of the line. According to leaked images from GSMArena and other outlets, the S24 Ultra will feature a flat screen, pivoting away from the curved design of S23 Ultra. It’s also rumored to switch to a titanium shell, like the iPhone 15 Pro.

As other leaks have noted, the inner workings of the S24 Ultra aren’t expected to be all that different from its predecessor. It also features a 6.8-inch Quad-HD screen, 120Hz refresh rate, similar storage options, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. But we’ll see a new and improved 50MP 5x telephoto camera, better vapor chamber cooling to ensure your phone doesn’t heat up, and Wi-fi 7.

The S24 and S24 Plus are likely to retain an aluminum build. Hardware upgrades are also more modest, with the Plus getting a slightly larger and higher resolution 6.7-inch QHD Plus display along with more RAM and a larger battery, Android Police reported.

What’s all the fuss about Galaxy AI?