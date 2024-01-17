YouTube is the latest part of Google to be hit with layoffs

YouTube is cutting jobs on the business side of the house, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The news was announced internally on Wednesday by chief business officer Mary Ellen Coe, who oversees thousands of people working in areas like business operations, partnerships, and advertising.
Job cuts have been hitting different parts of Google since last week, when over 1,000 people were laid off. Shortly after that, hundreds more were impacted in Google’s advertising division. Like those previous cuts, laid off YouTube employees will have a short window of time to find another role inside the company — they aren’t guaranteed one — before accepting a severance package.
When reached for comment, YouTube spokesperson Andrea Faville confirmed earlier reporting by Tubefilter, which said that the layoffs impacted about 100 roles on the creator partnerships team. An accompanying restructuring will see the remaining team brought “together under dedicated central leadership in each individual country.” YouTube’s music and support teams are also being reorganized, the report says.