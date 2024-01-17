YouTube is the latest part of Google to be hit with layoffs

YouTube is cutting jobs on the business side of the house, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The news was announced internally on Wednesday by chief business officer Mary Ellen Coe, who oversees thousands of people working in areas like business operations, partnerships, and advertising.

When reached for comment, YouTube spokesperson Andrea Faville confirmed earlier reporting by Tubefilter, which said that the layoffs impacted about 100 roles on the creator partnerships team. An accompanying restructuring will see the remaining team brought “together under dedicated central leadership in each individual country.” YouTube’s music and support teams are also being reorganized, the report says.