Samsung is making a smart ring

Samsung just announced that it’s working on a smart ring. The ring, called the Galaxy Ring, was teased at the very end of today’s Unpacked showcase, and the company briefly described it as a “powerful and accessible” health and wellness device.

Outside of a brief video showing off what the Galaxy Ring looks like, Samsung didn’t share much more about the ring. The company didn’t say when the device is coming out or what it might cost, for example.

But it’s perhaps not too surprising that Samsung is jumping into the... ring... given that this already seems to be the year of the smart ring, if CES is anything to go by. And there was a potential clue that the Galaxy Ring was on the way: last year, it was reported that Samsung filed a patent for a smart ring that would offer an EKG and smart home controls.