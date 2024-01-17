Samsung’s Galaxy S24 and AI event: all the news

The new phones are practically an AI trifecta. The S24 Ultra, S24 Plus, and S24 are running both local and cloud-based AI applications powered by tech like Google Gemini (a competitor for OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model). The phones have new AI-based video and photo editing tools, too, including a new feature that fills in the missing frames of photos and videos. Users will also be able to circle objects in a photo to resize them, isolate them, or move them around. What that means for the question of what a photo is... is anyone’s guess.