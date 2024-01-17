After eight years and almost 3,000 songs, Rock Band 4’s DLC drops are ending

Harmonix is going to stop releasing DLC songs for Rock Band 4 this month, the Epic Games-owned studio announced today. The developer has added nearly 3,000 songs to the game as downloadable content over the course of eight years, but that remarkable run is coming to an end on January 25th.

If you’ve already purchased songs, don’t worry: Harmonix says you’ll still have access to those even after it stops releasing new DLC. “Many of you reading this own a good chunk of this content and we remain committed to protecting that investment - to be very clear, you can play the songs you own within Rock Band 4 for as long as you like,” Harmonix’s Daniel Sussman says in a blog post about the news.

Sussman also brought up Fortnite Festival, the music-themed mode that was recently added to Fortnite. Right now, it’s basically Rock Band without the plastic instruments, but Sussman says that support for “RB4 instruments” is coming, meaning that “this is not the time to hang up your guitars just yet.”