Netflix’s app won’t work on the Vision Pro

Apple’s Vision Pro headset won’t have a dedicated Netflix app at launch, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The streaming giant reportedly doesn’t plan to launch an app specifically for Apple’s headset, nor does it want to make its iPad app compatible with the platform.

The move means users won’t be able to watch Netflix in a dedicated app — like the other streaming services that have announced support for the headset, including Disney Plus, Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Paramount Plus. Instead, users will have to watch content from Netflix in a web browser, which will make the movies or TV shows wearers are watching far less immersive. It also will prevent users from watching content offline and could put limitations on resolution, as the video quality on Netflix’s web app varies by browser.

While Netflix ended up creating an app for Meta’s lineup of Quest headsets, the app is pretty outdated.

“Our members will be able to enjoy Netflix on the web browser on the Vision Pro, similar to how our members can enjoy Netflix on Macs,” Netflix spokesperson Kumiko Hidaka said in a statement to The Verge. Apple didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.

Netflix was notably not mentioned in Apple’s announcement yesterday that the Vision Pro will launch with 3D movies and experiences from Disney Plus and Apple TV. Netflix’s absence from the $3,499 headset might make the device less enticing for those who want to use it as a place to stream their favorite shows and movies.