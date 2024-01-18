How to watch the Xbox Developer Direct 2024

We’re only a few weeks into 2024, and it’s already time for a gaming event. Kicking things off this year is the Xbox Developer Direct 2024, which is described as “a deep-dive into some of the biggest games coming to Xbox platforms.”
Right now, we know that includes at least a few previously announced titles: an Indiana Jones game from the studio behind Wolfenstein, the very intense-looking sequel to Hellblade, the upcoming Obsidian RPG Avowed, and Ara: History Untold, a turn-based strategy game from a new studio founded by Firaxis Games developers.
Other than that, there will likely be at least a few surprises. Rumors have been swirling about games like Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush expanding to new platforms, and Starfield is getting a major update soon, so those are possibilities. And if there is a big surprise, it could come in the form of Everwild, Fable, OD, or Perfect Dark. But that’s just me wishing away.
How and when to watch Xbox Developer Direct 2024
The event kicks off on January 18th at 3PM ET. And, as per usual, there are multiple places to watch it: YouTube, Twitch (an ASL version is also available), and Facebook.