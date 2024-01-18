If you’re shopping for a new Apple Watch, you shouldn’t take action without considering this opportunity to slap a cellular-equipped Series 8 onto your wrist for a substantial discount. You can pick up the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 in graphite stainless steel for $314.99 at Best Buy, which is about $175 off today’s going price and more than half off the original MSRP. You’ll get that price whether you go for the small / medium or medium / large sport band. The Series 8 in all styles is increasingly hard to find brand new, so this is a rare clearance sale.
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a previous-generation smartwatch, but no less useful than the newest model. You’re only missing out on the latest S9 processor, precision finding (only usable if you have an iPhone 15), and the one-handed double-tap gesture present in the Watch Series 9, none of which revolutionize the wearable experience so much that it’s worth passing up hundreds in savings. In fact, the Series 9 will soon lose some functionality, as a court ruling over a patent dispute has forced Apple to remove the blood oxygen sensors from models sold in the United States. For now, at least, those sensors still exist in the Apple Watch Series 8.
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, LTE)
The Apple Watch Series 8 introduced Crash Detection, temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking, and is capable of running watchOS 10. The Series 9 is out now, but you aren’t missing out on much by going with this heavily discounted previous-generation model.
If you’re feeling adventurous, you can take a chance on a pair of refurbished Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds, which are $149.99 (close to 50 percent off) in like-new condition from trusted eBay seller Secondipity. The seller has a fair return policy and a responsive customer service team in case you’re unhappy with the purchase. These cost $298 brand new, so if you’ve decided you absolutely need Sony’s latest flagship earbuds and can’t stomach the price, this is worth a shot. We consider them the best wireless earbuds you can buy overall.
The XM5s are a solid improvement over the previous generation, which suffered from bulkiness and widespread quality control issues that caused batteries in many units to fail well ahead of schedule. Sony has since addressed those concerns with the XM5, and we haven’t heard a ton of complaints since last year’s launch. You’ll get great noise cancellation and audio quality, plus neat features like a wireless charging case, spatial audio (for Android only), automatic activity detection to optimize sound for several scenarios, and more. Unlike the XM4s, I’ve found these incredibly comfortable to wear. Between the lighter weight and greater variety of ear tip sizes (four total), these rarely fall out of my ears even during my most active moments.
Sony WF-1000XM5 (Refurbished)
Sony’s flagship WF-1000XM5 earbuds improve upon the previous model with richer sound quality, slightly more powerful ANC, and vastly improved comfort thanks to their reduced size and weight. You can buy them in like-new condition via Secondipity on eBay for $149.99, a sharp discount compared to buying them new.
Other deals you shouldn’t miss
- Amazon has the white Elgato Stream Deck Plus for $180 (10 percent off) right now. This version of the Stream Deck only has eight physical buttons to map, but you can make up for that with a smart folder system that houses all your one-touch PC controls and automation. Elgato removed the extra buttons to make room for physical dials and a display strip. It was designed with audio control in mind, but you can adapt it for a variety of fun needs like editing in creative apps. The Stream Deck Plus still doesn’t replace a full audio interface on its own and we felt its initial plug-in support was extremely limited, but this hybrid controller has come a long way since we first reviewed it over a year ago. Read our full review.
- You can upgrade your gaming PC with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 CPU for just $119.99 (40 percent off) at Amazon, which is just $2 more than the all-time low. Unlike some of the newer AMD chips, this one still ships with a Wraith RGB cooler. This processor slots into AM4 motherboards, which limits your upgrade path as it’s being phased out to make room for the next-generation AM5. This CPU still works great for midrange gaming, however, and we’d happily recommend it at this price if you don’t care about futureproofing. AMD announced new Zen 3 / AM4 chips as recently as last week, so there’s still plenty of life to squeeze out of this platform if you want to upgrade later.
- Woot.com has the MagSafe Duo fast wireless charger for $79.99 (about $50 off). This is the lowest price we’ve seen so far. It has a pop-up holder for an Apple Watch and a pad for your iPhone, AirPods, or any Qi-enabled device. Apple has officially discontinued this product, but not because it’s bad. It was a little pricey compared to third-party alternatives, and it still uses the Lightning connector which Apple has (rightly) signaled a death knell for as USB-C takes over. But this compact charger is great for travel and charges your iPhone quickly with 15W speeds. It’s a great pickup if you haven’t outright banished Lightning from your life.
- The Dell Inspiron 15 with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is just $280 at Dell ($100 off). I considered this a great value at the $400 price it had when I first recommended it to my brother for schoolwork over a year ago. He’s still chugging along with it just fine. These specs won’t go far for multitasking, but if you can keep your research tabs light and don’t need it for resource-intensive work (think coding or 3D modeling), this is a great budget buy.
- Best Buy is taking up to 40 percent off Funko Pop dolls and other toys and collectibles. There are dozens on sale with some as low as $6.59, like this Vinyl Gold Elvis that looks ready to rock and roll. This is a great opportunity to add some new desk pals or find something with sentimental value for your significant other this Valentine’s Day. Total discounts range anywhere from $3 to $11.