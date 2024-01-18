Microsoft Teams meeting reminders are coming to the Windows 11 Start menu

Microsoft is getting ready to place Teams meeting reminders on the Start menu in Windows 11. The software giant has started testing a new build of Windows 11 with Dev Channel testers that includes a Teams meeting reminder in the recommended section of the Start menu. Microsoft is also testing an improved way to instantly access new photos and screenshots from Android devices.

“For people logged into Windows 11 Pro or Enterprise editions with a Microsoft Entra ID account, we are trying out the ability to view and join upcoming Microsoft Teams meetings directly from the Start menu,” explains Microsoft in a blog post. “The next online Teams meeting will show up as a Recommended item 5 minutes before it begins, clicking the meeting recommendation will open the join meeting flow in Teams.”

Teams meetings appear in the Start menu on Windows 11 for business users. Image: Microsoft

The Teams meeting reminders will be displayed alongside the regular recently used and recommended file list on the Start menu, and they won’t be displayed for non-business users of Windows 11.

If you’re an Android owner, Microsoft is also improving its already tight smartphone integration with Windows 11. If you take a photo or screenshot on your Android device, this will generate an instant notification on your PC, which allows you to view, edit, or share the photo. This is an improvement on the feature that Microsoft announced last year for Windows 11, which was previously named remote capture for Phone Link.

This new feature will make it easier to get photos from your Android device. Image: Microsoft