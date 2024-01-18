Vision Pro apps: the good, the bad, and the ridiculous

Apple’s Vision Pro is Apple’s newest computing platform, and that means we’re going to see a whole bunch of new apps. Apple is trying to pitch apps on the Vision Pro as “spatial” experiences, and we’ll have to see how those differ from or improve upon the virtual reality and mixed reality experiences we’ve seen on other platforms. The Vision Pro can run iPhone and iPad apps, too.
Apple has already shared that the Vision Pro will have 3D movies from Disney Plus, support from apps like Max and Amazon Prime video, and games like What the Golf? and Super Fruit Ninja. But there’s a notable omission, at least at launch: Netflix’s app won’t work on Apple’s headset.
The Vision Pro launches on February 2nd, and there are sure to be some good, bad, and flat-out weird apps in the weeks and months to come. (What will be the next I Am Rich?) Here’s all of our coverage of the apps for Apple’s new platform.
Highlights
TODAY, 7:23 PM UTCHere’s Fruit Ninja on the Vision Pro.
In Super Fruit Ninja, you’ll use your hands to chop up fruit, according to a writeup on Apple’s website. I can see how it might be fun, but I don’t know if it will be $3,499 fun — especially when I can still just play Fruit Ninja on my phone.
Jan 17
Netflix’s app won’t work on the Vision Pro
Apple's Vision Pro headset won't have a dedicated Netflix app at launch, according to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The streaming giant reportedly doesn't plan to launch an app specifically for Apple's headset, nor does it want to make its iPad app compatible with the platform.
The move means users won’t be able to watch Netflix in a dedicated app — like the other streaming services that have announced support for the headset, including Disney Plus, Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Paramount Plus. Instead, users will have to watch content from Netflix in a web browser, which will make the movies or TV shows wearers are watching far less immersive. It also will prevent users from watching content offline and could put limitations on resolution, as the video quality on Netflix’s web app varies by browser.
Jan 16
Apple Vision Pro will launch with 3D movies from Disney Plus
Apple and Disney announced that the Vision Pro will have 3D content from Disney Plus at launch, while Disney Plus subscribers will get special animated screening environments to accompany them. Other apps announced with Vision Pro support include ESPN, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok, and MUBI. A notable omission from the list is Netflix; however, executives have previously said that the existing app will work unmodified on Apple's new headset.
The announcement lists some of the movies that will be in 3D, and naturally, Avatar: The Way of Water is among them. But Vision Pro owners will also get 3D versions of movies like Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Encanto.
Jan 8So, what can you do with a Vision Pro?
In addition to running iPhone and iPad apps or mirroring your Mac, Apple says the Vision Pro can stream movies or TV shows from Disney Plus and Max on an HDR screen that feels 100 feet wide, while the Apple TV app will have “more than 150 3D titles” plus there are Apple Immersive Video experiences with “180-degree, three-dimensional 8K recordings captured with Spatial Audio.”
Game Room, What the Golf?, and Super Fruit Ninja will be some of the spatial games rolling out when the Vision Pro launches February 2nd.
Nov 9, 2023It looks like 3D movies are coming to the Apple TV app.
Not your TV, though.
A beta version of the app shows support for 3D playback on the Vision Pro. Early titles including Jurassic World Dominion and The Boss Baby: Family Business.3D movies show up in Apple's movie store
Sep 5, 2023
iPhone and iPad apps will be available in the Vision Pro App Store by default
Apple's upcoming App Store for its Vision Pro headset will include all compatible iPhone and iPad apps "by default." In an update on Tuesday, Apple said it will release the new App Store with the developer beta of visionOS this fall.
Both iPad and iPhone apps will appear alongside visionOS apps in the new App Store. As Apple has said previously, it will automatically import iOS and iPadOS apps to its new mixed reality operating system “with no additional work required.” Developers can still optimize their apps if needed.
Jun 5, 2023
Apple announces visionOS, the operating system for its Vision Pro headset
Apple has announced visionOS, the operating system that will power its new Vision Pro headset. Apple says it's designed from the ground up for spatial computing.
The company revealed the operating system as part of its many announcements at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 event. The operating system is focused on displaying digital elements on top of the real world. Apple’s video showed new things like icons and windows floating over real-world spaces.