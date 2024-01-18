You won’t be able to use the YouTube app on Vision Pro

Just like Netflix, YouTube also isn’t building a native app for the Vision Pro. Its iPad app won’t support the $3,499 headset, either, as YouTube spokesperson Jessica Gibby tells The Verge, “YouTube users will be able to use YouTube in Safari on the Vision Pro.”

Those aren’t the only major services that won’t have dedicated apps on the Vision Pro. A source familiar with the situation tells Bloomberg that Spotify isn’t planning to create a new app for the Vision Pro and “doesn’t expect to enable its iPad app to run on the device,” potentially forcing users to access Spotify in a web browser.

Spotify spokesperson Grey Munford tells The Verge that the company can’t confirm this report and that Spotify has “made no announcement concerning plans for the Vision Pro.”

Out of the 46 most popular apps on the App Store, none of them will have a native visionOS app at launch, according to findings from MacStories. This list could always change — and some of the apps will still offer Vision Pro support through their existing apps on iPhone and iPad — but the lack of native apps just weeks away from the Vision Pro launch isn’t particularly encouraging.

The Apple Vision Pro will launch with 3D movies from Disney Plus as well as support for several other streaming apps, like Amazon Prime Video, Max, Paramount Plus, Pluto TV, Peacock, and others. While Spotify doesn’t seem like a massive omission from a mixed-reality headset, the absence of dedicated Netflix and YouTube apps could certainly make the device less attractive for users who are expecting to use the headset as their own immersive media player.