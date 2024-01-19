Govee’s Matter-ready LED light strip can brighten your home for just $40

Let’s face it, January can be a bleak month. The holidays are over, and all that’s left are dark, cold days, which is enough to bring anybody’s spirits down. Thankfully, Govee’s Matter-ready LED Strip Light M1 is on sale to brighten up your day. Right now, you can buy the light strip for just $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, which matches its all-time low price. You can also buy it for $5 more directly from Govee.
If you miss seeing colorful holiday lights everywhere, then you’ll love Govee’s 6.56-foot (2m) light strip. The bright, tunable LEDs are capable of jazzing up your home with a wide range of vibrant colors and effects, making it almost feel as if it’s Christmas all over again. What’s even cooler is that the lights also flash and flow to the beat and rhythm of your music, which can add a cheery party vibe no matter how dreary it is outside. Even more conveniently, the strip supports Matter, so you can control it via most major smart home platforms.
Govee LED Strip Light M1 Matter
The customizable Govee M1 Matter-compatible LED strip light is 6.56 feet long and can display millions of colors and shades of white. You can also use it to create light patterns that sync with music.
If you’re in the market for a new desktop, Apple’s M2-powered Mac Mini is matching its second-best price to date at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo, where you can pick it up for $499 ($100 off). That discount is available on the base model, which comes with 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, an eight‑core CPU, and a 10‑core GPU. Other configurations are also on sale, including the 10-core M2 configuration with 512GB of storage, which is going for $689.99 ($109 off) at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. You can also buy the upgraded configuration for $9 more at B&H Photo and Best Buy.
If you don’t mind that you’ll need to supply your own monitor, keyboard, and mouse, Apple’s latest Mac Mini is a great general-purpose machine. It’s powerful enough for everyday computing needs as well as some light photo and video editing, and it offers helpful features like an HDMI 2.0 output, two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, and an ethernet port capable of gigabit speeds. It also comes with the old-school 3.5mm headphone jack while touting futureproof specs like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.
2023 Mac Mini (256GB, M2)
The M2-powered Mac Mini is a fast desktop suitable for everyday work while touting perks like an HDMI 2.0 output and an ethernet jack capable of gigabit speeds.
A few more ways to save
- The Roomba Combo j5 is available for half off at Amazon, selling for a new low of $299, while the j5 Plus model with the self-emptying base is going for around $499 ($300 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. We’ve yet to test iRobot’s new midrange robot vacuum / mop hybrid, but on paper, it seems highly capable thanks to features like AI-powered obstacle avoidance and its ability to adhere to custom keep-out zones.
- Tribit’s second-gen StormBox Micro is on sale in black for $42.99 ($37 off) when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. The portable Bluetooth speaker features a built-in strap, which allows you to attach it to handlebars, backpacks, and other objects. It also offers good sound for its size along with an IP67 water-resistance rating.
- You can buy Apple’s latest entry-level iPad with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi for $349 ($100 off) at Best Buy and Amazon (when you clip the on-page coupon). At its full price, we don’t typically recommend this iPad, which looks a lot like the 10.9-inch iPad Air but isn’t quite as capable. At $349, though, the 10th-gen iPad is worth a look given it still features USB-C support, a speedy A14 Bionic chip, and a larger screen. Just keep in mind Apple is likely to debut a new slate of iPads within the next several months. Read our review.
- The Beats Fit Pro are down to around $159.95 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy in the new blue, yellow, and pink shades. The fitness-focused earbuds come with integrated wing tips that provide a more secure fit while working out, along with good noise cancellation and an IPX4 water- and sweat-resistance rating. Read our review.
- You can still buy the Victrola Stream Onyx for $399.99 ($200 off) at Amazon, which is $30 shy of its all-time low. The two-speed turntable can’t stream to thousands of devices like the forthcoming Victrola Stream Sapphire announced at CES; however, it can stream vinyl records directly to your Sonos system like the Stream Carbon. That said, many of its components are built with thick molded plastic as opposed to metal, which helps keep costs down.