Govee’s Matter-ready LED light strip can brighten your home for just $40

Let’s face it, January can be a bleak month. The holidays are over, and all that’s left are dark, cold days, which is enough to bring anybody’s spirits down. Thankfully, Govee’s Matter-ready LED Strip Light M1 is on sale to brighten up your day. Right now, you can buy the light strip for just $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, which matches its all-time low price. You can also buy it for $5 more directly from Govee.

If you miss seeing colorful holiday lights everywhere, then you’ll love Govee’s 6.56-foot (2m) light strip. The bright, tunable LEDs are capable of jazzing up your home with a wide range of vibrant colors and effects, making it almost feel as if it’s Christmas all over again. What’s even cooler is that the lights also flash and flow to the beat and rhythm of your music, which can add a cheery party vibe no matter how dreary it is outside. Even more conveniently, the strip supports Matter, so you can control it via most major smart home platforms.

If you’re in the market for a new desktop, Apple’s M2-powered Mac Mini is matching its second-best price to date at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo, where you can pick it up for $499 ($100 off). That discount is available on the base model, which comes with 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, an eight‑core CPU, and a 10‑core GPU. Other configurations are also on sale, including the 10-core M2 configuration with 512GB of storage, which is going for $689.99 ($109 off) at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. You can also buy the upgraded configuration for $9 more at B&H Photo and Best Buy.

If you don’t mind that you’ll need to supply your own monitor, keyboard, and mouse, Apple’s latest Mac Mini is a great general-purpose machine. It’s powerful enough for everyday computing needs as well as some light photo and video editing, and it offers helpful features like an HDMI 2.0 output, two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, and an ethernet port capable of gigabit speeds. It also comes with the old-school 3.5mm headphone jack while touting futureproof specs like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.