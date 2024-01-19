Jeep’s all-electric Wagoneer S to go on sale in the US in fall 2024

Jeep’s first all-electric vehicle for the US, the midsize Wagoneer S, will be available for purchase this fall, according to a press release.

The vehicle’s specifications are similar to when Jeep first teased the Wagoneer S in 2022: 600hp, a zero to 60mph time of about 3.5 seconds, and a grille lit by LEDs. But as Car and Driver notes, Jeep owner Stellantis has yet to confirm whether the Wagoneer S includes the 400-mile target range the company announced when it first showed off the vehicle. The Verge has reached out to Stellantis for comment.

The all-electric 2025 Jeep Recon is also slated to go on sale sometime in 2024, according to Jeep’s website. Unlike the more modern-looking Wagoneer S, the Recon evokes the old-school era of Jeeps with its rugged, off-road design.