Jeep’s all-electric Wagoneer S to go on sale in the US in fall 2024

The 2025 Wagoneer S is a midsize model that can hit 60mph in 3.5 seconds.

By Amrita Khalid, one of the authors of audio industry newsletter Hot Pod. Khalid has covered tech, surveillance policy, consumer gadgets, and online communities for more than a decade.

Jeep’s midsize all-electric vehicle, the Wagoneer S.
Jeep’s all-electric Wagoneer S to hit US dealerships in the fall.
Image: Jeep

Jeep’s first all-electric vehicle for the US, the midsize Wagoneer S, will be available for purchase this fall, according to a press release.

The vehicle’s specifications are similar to when Jeep first teased the Wagoneer S in 2022: 600hp, a zero to 60mph time of about 3.5 seconds, and a grille lit by LEDs. But as Car and Driver notes, Jeep owner Stellantis has yet to confirm whether the Wagoneer S includes the 400-mile target range the company announced when it first showed off the vehicle. The Verge has reached out to Stellantis for comment. 

The all-electric 2025 Jeep Recon is also slated to go on sale sometime in 2024, according to Jeep’s website. Unlike the more modern-looking Wagoneer S, the Recon evokes the old-school era of Jeeps with its rugged, off-road design.

Stellantis has promised to bring four all-electric Jeep SUVs to the market in both Europe and North America by the end of 2025, and an all-electric Jeep Wrangler EV is estimated to hit the market in 2028, according to documents from the United Auto Workers union.

