The latest Apple Watch SE is matching its lowest price to date this weekend

Lately, it seems like all the talk regarding the Apple Watch seems to revolve around Apple’s ongoing patent dispute with medical device maker Masimo — a legal battle that has resulted in Apple recently removing the blood oxygen features found on the Series 9 and Ultra 2. Sales have continued uninterrupted for the latest Apple Watch SE given it lacks the SpO2 sensor, however, and now the second-gen smartwatch can be had for as little as $179 ($50 off) at Walmart.

To be honest, most healthy individuals are not missing out on the SpO2 sensor, nor are first-time smartwatch buyers likely to complain about the SE’s lack of an always-on display or some of the fancier health tracking features found on the Series 9. Apple’s latest entry-level watch is still plenty fast, after all, and it can still take advantage of widgets and the bulk of watchOS 10 features. It can also track your sleeping habits and all your basic fitness activities — running, biking, swimming, etc. — making it a solid choice for anyone who doesn’t want to spring for one of Apple’s pricier models.

The Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch is great and all, but if you’re someone who finds PlayStation-style controllers to be more enjoyable, you can’t go wrong with 8BitDo’s Pro 2 Controller. And right now, the excellent gamepad is on sale at Amazon for an all-time low of $39.99 ($10 off) when you clip the on-page coupon for 20 percent off.

Despite its retro vibes, the Pro 2 is built to work with a variety of modern platforms, including macOS, Android, Windows, Valve’s Steam Deck, and — of course — the Nintendo Switch. The well-rounded controller doesn’t offer HD rumble or Amiibo support, though, in exchange, you get a comfier set of grips, an improved D-pad, and a pair of customizable back paddles that let you easily enter commands without taking your thumbs off the sticks. The fact you can also set up to three controller schemes and adjust the sensitivity of the triggers and analog sticks to suit your playstyle is really just a plus.

