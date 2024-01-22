Motorola’s flip-style Razr Plus is on sale for nearly half off right now

Between foldable smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, the Pixel Fold, and the OnePlus Open, it’s easy to forget the Motorola Razr Plus exists. The flip phone is a throwback to Motorola’s roots, only the sharp-edged number pad departs to make room for the 6.9-inch OLED display that greets you when opening it. (You can still ride the nostalgic wave with a software-based dialer resembling the classic design.) Thanks to a steep 45 percent discount at Woot that’s only around for the next couple of days (or while supplies last), you can buy the newest Razr Plus in black for just $549.99 ($450 off). That price is even cheaper than the $699.99 base model and about $150 cheaper than we’ve seen at other retailers during last year’s holiday sales.
Originally released in 2023, the Motorola Razr Plus is starting to fall behind the pack in terms of processing power with its Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM, but that kit is still plenty to run Android 13 if you don’t fancy yourself a power user. The 3.6-inch cover display is larger and more useful on this premium rendition compared to other phones in the lineup, and The Verge’s Allison Johnson found it joyful to use despite falling short of the Z Flip 5’s wits. She was on the fence regarding its original $999.99 asking price, but its shortcomings are much more forgivable at this approachable price.
Motorola Razr Plus (unlocked)
The Razr Plus, Motorola’s latest foldable, improves upon previous models with a better processor, better cameras, and a more useful cover screen.
Amazon’s third-gen Echo Show 8 launched last year with speed improvements and richer sound quality with spatial audio, but also a bigger price tag. The latter blight is nonexistent today, however, as Amazon, Best Buy, and The Home Depot have it down to $89.99 ($60 off), which is the lowest price we’ve seen and $15 cheaper than the sale price we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
You could buy one solely as a bourgeois Alexa speaker with an immensely helpful smart display to aid your queries, but you’ll get the most out of it as a smart home controller. Amazon built in a full suite of interoperable protocols that help devices speak to each other, including Matter, Zigbee, and Thread. You can set up to four primary widgets to control your most crucial smart home gadgets with one touch, and others are easily accessible through an intuitive user experience. The Verge’s resident smart home expert Jennifer Pattison Tuohy says it’s “still the smart display to beat,” though we’d appreciate less bloatware and more video options.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (third-gen)
Amazon’s new Echo Show 8 features spatial audio and room adaptation software for improved audio quality. It also displays a different homescreen on its eight-inch display based on whether you’re standing near it or farther away.
Verge Deals on X (formerly known as Twitter) /
Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
Five more deals to consider
- Persona 5 Tactica derives from what many consider the best turn-based RPG of the latest generation, if not one of the best games ever made. And right now, Amazon is selling both the Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5 versions for $29.99 ($30 off). The tactical strategy spinoff lets you assemble a squad of familiar personas (they’re sort of like summonable spirits) and companions to navigate hazardous engagements. You act as a commander in a very strange theater of war, directing your troops to get into position for the most optimal attacks (or defenses). Read our first impressions.
- We really like the Beats Studio Buds Plus, namely due to the improved audio quality and battery life they provide over the original 2021 model. They still leave a bit to be desired compared to the AirPods Pro in terms of overall functionality and ANC effectiveness, but that’s an acceptable compromise given they’re on sale at Amazon in silver for $129.99 ($40 off), which is just $10 more than their lowest recorded price. Read our full review.
- It’s rare to find a deal on a new Xbox Series X, but Walmart is currently offering Microsoft’s next-gen console for $437.40 (about $61 off). The discount isn’t nearly as good as the one we saw during Black Friday that took Microsoft’s most powerful Xbox down to just $350, but you’ll save enough to add an extra game, controller, or a year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to your cart alongside the console practically for free. Read our full review.
- The Razer Naga Classic Edition is a favorite among PC gamers for its glut of side buttons (12 in total). It’s a standard, no-frills gaming mouse with a wired connection that can be harder to find after the newer versions have entered the fray, but Walmart is selling new units in black for just $60 ($15 off). The mouse was designed for MMO-style gaming with enough buttons to correspond to the endless bucket of skills and items you can amass in many titles, but you can also assign common PC shortcuts for improved productivity.
- The year is 2024, and Nintendo still wants $80 for a pair of Joy-Con. If you need a viable replacement for your Nintendo Switch, however, check out Hori’s Split Pad Compact, which is down to $34.99 ($25 off) at Woot through January 30th. You’ll give up motion control and Amiibo support, but many prefer Hori’s added grip for improved ergonomics. The Pac-Man design on this particular pair adds more character than the blinding neon colorways Nintendo prefers. Another great consolation: you’ll get two programmable rear buttons and a turbo function that makes it dangerously easy to sustain cheesy combos in games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.