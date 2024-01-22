Motorola’s flip-style Razr Plus is on sale for nearly half off right now

Between foldable smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, the Pixel Fold, and the OnePlus Open, it’s easy to forget the Motorola Razr Plus exists. The flip phone is a throwback to Motorola’s roots, only the sharp-edged number pad departs to make room for the 6.9-inch OLED display that greets you when opening it. (You can still ride the nostalgic wave with a software-based dialer resembling the classic design.) Thanks to a steep 45 percent discount at Woot that’s only around for the next couple of days (or while supplies last), you can buy the newest Razr Plus in black for just $549.99 ($450 off). That price is even cheaper than the $699.99 base model and about $150 cheaper than we’ve seen at other retailers during last year’s holiday sales.

Originally released in 2023, the Motorola Razr Plus is starting to fall behind the pack in terms of processing power with its Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM, but that kit is still plenty to run Android 13 if you don’t fancy yourself a power user. The 3.6-inch cover display is larger and more useful on this premium rendition compared to other phones in the lineup, and The Verge’s Allison Johnson found it joyful to use despite falling short of the Z Flip 5’s wits. She was on the fence regarding its original $999.99 asking price, but its shortcomings are much more forgivable at this approachable price.

Amazon’s third-gen Echo Show 8 launched last year with speed improvements and richer sound quality with spatial audio, but also a bigger price tag. The latter blight is nonexistent today, however, as Amazon, Best Buy, and The Home Depot have it down to $89.99 ($60 off), which is the lowest price we’ve seen and $15 cheaper than the sale price we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

You could buy one solely as a bourgeois Alexa speaker with an immensely helpful smart display to aid your queries, but you’ll get the most out of it as a smart home controller. Amazon built in a full suite of interoperable protocols that help devices speak to each other, including Matter, Zigbee, and Thread. You can set up to four primary widgets to control your most crucial smart home gadgets with one touch, and others are easily accessible through an intuitive user experience. The Verge’s resident smart home expert Jennifer Pattison Tuohy says it’s “still the smart display to beat,” though we’d appreciate less bloatware and more video options.

