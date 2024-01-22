Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

iOS 17.3 is out, adding Stolen Device Protection for your iPhone

iOS 17.3 is out, adding Stolen Device Protection for your iPhone

/

The new security feature for iPhones requires Face ID or Touch ID for certain actions, and puts a time delay on changing your device passcode or Apple ID password.

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

|

Share this story

The iPhone 15 Pro in hand.
Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

iOS 17.3 is out, and it comes with a new security feature that’s supposed to prevent thieves from taking your iPhone and quickly taking over access to anything stored in iCloud as well as other important accounts like your bank or email. Instead of relying on your lock screen passcode for security (as thieves have learned to trick people into entering it in front of them before they take off with the phone), Stolen Device Protection requires you to scan your fingerprint or use Face ID when performing certain actions, such as viewing saved passwords or applying for a new Apple Card.

Apple’s release notes for the iOs 17.3 update.
iOS 17.3 update notes
Image: Wes Davis

The feature also introduces a waiting period when performing more sensitive actions, such as changing your Apple ID password or your iPhone passcode. In the iOS 17.3 update note, Apple says, “Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication” before you can complete the process, ensuring the person who’s performing this action is actually you.

Additionally, Apple is bringing collaborative playlists to both iOS 17.3 and macOS 14.3 Sonoma, which lets your friends join and contribute to playlists in the Apple Music app. Apple is introducing the ability to stream content to TVs in select hotels in iOS 17.3 as well.

More from this stream iPhone 15 event: all the news on Apple’s new phones

See all 77 stories