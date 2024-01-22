iOS 17.3 is out, adding Stolen Device Protection for your iPhone

iOS 17.3 is out, and it comes with a new security feature that’s supposed to prevent thieves from taking your iPhone and quickly taking over access to anything stored in iCloud as well as other important accounts like your bank or email. Instead of relying on your lock screen passcode for security (as thieves have learned to trick people into entering it in front of them before they take off with the phone), Stolen Device Protection requires you to scan your fingerprint or use Face ID when performing certain actions, such as viewing saved passwords or applying for a new Apple Card.
The feature also introduces a waiting period when performing more sensitive actions, such as changing your Apple ID password or your iPhone passcode. In the iOS 17.3 update note, Apple says, “Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication” before you can complete the process, ensuring the person who’s performing this action is actually you.
Additionally, Apple is bringing collaborative playlists to both iOS 17.3 and macOS 14.3 Sonoma, which lets your friends join and contribute to playlists in the Apple Music app. Apple is introducing the ability to stream content to TVs in select hotels in iOS 17.3 as well.