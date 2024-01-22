LG’s new 32-inch 4K smart monitor has Netflix and Google Calendar built in

You can now purchase the entire slate of LG’s webOS-powered MyView monitors, which debuted at CES earlier this month, including one with a 31.5-inch 4K IPS panel (model 32SR85U) that starts at $599.99. Sure, gamers can find better value for their money than a monitor that maxes out with 5ms response times and a 60Hz refresh rate, but visual creatives might appreciate a 95 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. And when your office work is done, you can fire up a full suite of entertainment apps or stream directly from another device with AirPlay 2 and Miracast support.

It could be an ideal monitor for movie watching at your desk without loud fans (or Slack notifications) ruining the immersion, and it’s easier to fit into your home office than Samsung’s Ark.

Image: LG Electronics

The webOS app support does enable work, too, with Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar integration, plus video calling with a detachable 1080p webcam. There’s a voice-activated Magic Remote to navigate the user interface, in addition to a mouse and keyboard.

Built-in smart features can make for a pricier desktop display, but we liked Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor with a similar concept, and LG improves on it in some respects here.

It’s sleek, with thin bezels on three sides, while the display sits on a removable height- and tilt-adjustable stand. It’s equipped with three USB-C Power Delivery ports that deliver up to 90W, has WiFi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, two HDMI ports, and 5W stereo speakers.