LG’s discounted C3 OLED TVs come with up to $200 in gift cards

Super Bowl season traditionally brings with it steep discounts on last year’s TVs, and while it’s still some time away, the deals are starting to trickle in. If you want to upgrade your TV ahead of the event, BuyDig is throwing in up to $200 in gift cards when you buy the last-gen LG C3 OLED TV in various configurations. You can, for instance, buy the 77-inch model at its all-time low price of $2,296.99 ($200 off) with a $200 gift card, while the 65-inch is $1,596.99 ($1,000 off) with a $100 gift card included. If you prefer a different retailer, Amazon and Best Buy are also discounting the TVs but without a gift card.

The forthcoming LG C4 is brighter and has more processing power, but the last-gen TV is still an impressive jack-of-all-trades in its own right. The LG C3 still offers the vivid colors, rich contrast, and deep black levels that OLED TVs are known for, which makes it easy to see detail even in dark TV shows and movies. It’s also very gamer-friendly with four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate. That’s not as high as the C4’s 144Hz refresh rate, but it’s as high as any gaming console can hit.

If you’re in the market for a good budget robot vacuum that can also mop and map, right now you can buy the DreameBot D10 Plus for $289.99 ($110 off) from Wellbots with the code NEW10 applied at checkout. You can also buy it for $10 more from Amazon and directly from Dreame (with code NEWYEARHP25), which is still one of the best prices we’ve seen on the robovac.

The robovac includes an auto-empty dock, mopping, and mapping, which are rare features to find in bots that cost under $400. What’s great is that you can also set keep-out zones so it doesn’t get stuck, while also controlling the bot with your voice thanks to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. Admittedly, it’s not as effective as our favorite budget-friendly robovac — the Roomba i3 Evo, a vacuum-only but with dual rubber rollers — but it’ll still clean and mop your house just fine.

