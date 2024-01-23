Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon are the ones to watch

The Golden Globes made it pretty clear that unexpected upsets weren’t out of the question during this year’s entertainment awards season, and the 2024 Oscars are going to be packed with opportunities for the Academy to surprise us with its votes.

During a brief livestream this morning, actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominees for this year’s Academy Awards, and while the presentation began with an unexpected Best Supporting Actor nomination for Sterling K. Brown’s performance in American Fiction, this year’s crop of buzzy frontrunners still loomed large in the overall pool of potential winners. The nomination for Brown, Jeffrey Wright’s Best Actor nod, and nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Original Score, and Best Picture ultimately brought American Fiction’s potential Oscar tally up to five.

But awards season juggernauts like Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon are poised to make a pretty good showing at this year’s Oscars. All three films are up for both Best Picture and Directing and it seems very much like either Lily Gladstone or Emma Stone may take home a Best Actress statue. Despite Oppenheimer’s dominance this year, Cillian Murphy — who’s up for Best Actor — is facing strong competition in the category from Wright, Paul Giamatti for his turn in The Holdovers, Colman Domingo’s performance in Rustin, and Bradley Cooper’s in Maestro.

And while Da’Vine Joy Randolph has seemed to be an odds-on favorite for Best Supporting Actress up to this point, Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera, and Jodie Foster could also end up taking the category. With its nine nominations including Best Picture, Production Design, Costume Design, and Adapted Screenplay, Barbie’s also going to be one to watch, and with the film’s “I’m Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For?” both being up for awards, we can expect to hear some rather inspired performances of the songs when the Oscars airs on March 10th.

Directing

Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening — Nyad

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Original Song

“The Fire Inside” — Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” — Barbie

“It Never Went Away” — American Symphony

“What Was I Made For” — Barbie

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” — Killers of the Flower Moon

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Live-Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White, and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

America Ferrera — Barbie

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Best Picture