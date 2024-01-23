Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon are the ones to watch

The Golden Globes made it pretty clear that unexpected upsets weren’t out of the question during this year’s entertainment awards season, and the 2024 Oscars are going to be packed with opportunities for the Academy to surprise us with its votes.
During a brief livestream this morning, actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominees for this year’s Academy Awards, and while the presentation began with an unexpected Best Supporting Actor nomination for Sterling K. Brown’s performance in American Fiction, this year’s crop of buzzy frontrunners still loomed large in the overall pool of potential winners. The nomination for Brown, Jeffrey Wright’s Best Actor nod, and nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Original Score, and Best Picture ultimately brought American Fiction’s potential Oscar tally up to five.
But awards season juggernauts like Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon are poised to make a pretty good showing at this year’s Oscars. All three films are up for both Best Picture and Directing and it seems very much like either Lily Gladstone or Emma Stone may take home a Best Actress statue. Despite Oppenheimer’s dominance this year, Cillian Murphy — who’s up for Best Actor — is facing strong competition in the category from Wright, Paul Giamatti for his turn in The Holdovers, Colman Domingo’s performance in Rustin, and Bradley Cooper’s in Maestro.
And while Da’Vine Joy Randolph has seemed to be an odds-on favorite for Best Supporting Actress up to this point, Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera, and Jodie Foster could also end up taking the category. With its nine nominations including Best Picture, Production Design, Costume Design, and Adapted Screenplay, Barbie’s also going to be one to watch, and with the film’s “I’m Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For?” both being up for awards, we can expect to hear some rather inspired performances of the songs when the Oscars airs on March 10th.
Directing
- Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest
Actress in a Leading Role
- Annette Bening — Nyad
- Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan — Maestro
- Emma Stone — Poor Things
Actor in a Leading Role
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Colman Domingo — Rustin
- Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Cinematography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Film Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Animated Feature Film
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
International Feature Film
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Teachers’ Lounge
- The Zone of Interest
Documentary Short Film
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
Documentary Feature Film
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Original Song
- “The Fire Inside” — Flamin’ Hot
- “I’m Just Ken” — Barbie
- “It Never Went Away” — American Symphony
- “What Was I Made For” — Barbie
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” — Killers of the Flower Moon
Animated Short Film
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Live-Action Short Film
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White, and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
- Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling — Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Original Score
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Costume Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
- America Ferrera — Barbie
- Jodie Foster — Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest