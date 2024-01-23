Nintendo goes after the Palworld Pokémon modder

Nintendo has finally come for Palworld... in the form of issuing a takedown for a video of a mod that swapped all the Palworld pals for pokémon. Lol.

If you’re not one of the now 6 million players who’ve bought a copy of the game, here’s a quick explainer. Palworld is a multiplayer survival crafting game in which you use cute monsters called pals to harvest resources and build structures. Oh, and there are guns — you can shoot the pals with guns.

Days after Palworld’s early access launch and cosmic-level popularity explosion, YouTube creator ToastedShoes posted a short video on X (formerly Twitter) teasing his Pokémon Palworld mod.

“Palworld already has a Pokémon mod,” ToastedShoes wrote on X. His claim was a bit misleading: according to Palworld developer Pocket Pair, the game doesn’t yet support mods, but there are plans to add mod support post-launch. How ToastedShoes made the mod or exactly how sophisticated it was is hard to say at the moment.

Either way, within hours of his X post announcing the mod, ToastedShoes posted that Nintendo had filed a claim against the video and had gotten it taken down.

“Nintendo has come for me, please leave me in your thoughts and prayers,” he posted.

However, that didn’t stop him from posting the full video of his modded Palworld experience — while getting off a few jokes at Nintendo’s expense. (Catch the full video below... while you still can.)

It’s about what you’d expect: 16 minutes of abusing pokémon, fighting them, forcing them to work, and using them to fight a nigh unwinnable battle against the game’s first boss, which was modded to look like Jessie from Team Rocket riding a gigantic Electabuzz.