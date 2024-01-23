Death Stranding comes to life on iPhone and Mac next week

Some Mac, iPhone, and iPad gamers will finally be able to play as postapocalyptic Norman Reedus in Death Stranding Director’s Cut on January 30th. Only iPhone 15 Pro models and Macs or iPads equipped with Apple’s M-series chips can run the $39.99 game, though. At the moment, preorders are 50 percent off at $19.99, and pleasantly, it’s a universal purchase, so you only have to buy it once to play it on multiple platforms.

Hideo Kojima announced the release of this director’s cut for Macs at WWDC 2023 as part of a new push from Apple to highlight the potential of gaming on Apple Silicon devices, while Apple announced the iPhone 15 Pro port during its Wonderlust iPhone launch event in September. Like other versions of the game released in 2021, it comes with exclusive content like a “dangerous underground factory,” “expanded story missions,” and new “delivery assists like cargo catapults and a newly-added stabilizer function.” It also gets some items from Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077.

And of course, it’ll have the weird babies.