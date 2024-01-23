The Pixel 9 leaks are already here

The Pixel 8 has only been out for a few months, but that isn’t stopping leakers from getting early images of the forthcoming Pixel 9. Reliable leaker OnLeaks shared a set of renders with MySmartPrice, showing what appears to be Google’s Pixel 9 Pro flagship with completely flat edges framing the phone and giving off iPhone vibes.

That’s not the only major design change on this phone — it looks like Google may have also redesigned the rear camera bar. Instead of stretching the camera bar across the entire width of the phone, the renders show the three-camera setup inside of a bulging, oval-shaped island, similar to the Pixel Fold. It also appears to come with a slightly smaller 6.5-inch display (down from 6.7 inches on the Pixel 8 Pro), according to MySmartPrice.

As is the case with the Pixel 8 Pro, it looks like the Pixel 9 Pro also has the power button and volume rocker on the right side of the device. Google seems to have changed the placement of the SIM card, however, which now appears to be on the bottom of the device alongside the USB-C port.