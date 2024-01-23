Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

The X iPhone app added passwordless logins with passkeys

The X iPhone app added passwordless logins with passkeys

/

You can now secure your X account with Face ID or Touch ID.

By Amrita Khalid, one of the authors of audio industry newsletter Hot Pod. Khalid has covered tech, surveillance policy, consumer gadgets, and online communities for more than a decade.

|

Share this story

An image showing the X logo
Illustration: The Verge

X is now supporting passkey log-ins on iPhones and iPads, granting members access to the security feature regardless of their “Premium” status. Generating a passkey for X allows users to completely skip entering a password when they log in to their accounts and instead rely on the device’s security (with Face ID, Touch ID, or your device’s passcode). 

For now, passkeys are only available in the US, and X hasn’t revealed when it’s rolling out the login technology on Android, for desktop operating systems, or in other countries. Also, X’s rollout of passkeys doesn’t seem to be complete yet (some users reported still not having access as of Tuesday night on the East Coast), so don’t fret if the feature hasn’t popped up yet.

Passkeys tie your account’s security to the security of your device by generating two cryptographic keys, with one stored on X and another one locally, like a very secure “remember this device” system. X is the latest major tech company to enable passkey technology, joining the company of Google, PayPal, Microsoft, Nintendo, and others in allowing passwordless logins.

What are passkeys?

Passkeys can replace traditional passwords with your device’s own authentication methods. That way, you can sign in to Gmail, PayPal, or iCloud just by activating Face ID on your iPhone, your Android phone’s fingerprint sensor, or with Windows Hello on a PC. 

Built on WebAuthn (or Web Authentication) tech, two different keys are generated when you create a passkey: one stored by the website or service where your account is and a private key stored on the device you use to verify your identity.

Of course, if passkeys are stored on your device, what happens if it gets broken or lost? Since passkeys work across multiple devices, you may have a backup available. Many services that support passkeys will also reauthenticate to your phone number or email address or to a hardware security key, if you have one.

Apple’s and Google’s password vaults already support passkeys, and so do password managers like 1Password and Dashlane. 1Password has also created an online directory listing services that allow users to sign in using a passkey.

More from this stream Passkeys: all the news and updates around passwordless sign-on

See all 36 stories