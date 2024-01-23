The X iPhone app added passwordless logins with passkeys

X is now supporting passkey log-ins on iPhones and iPads, granting members access to the security feature regardless of their “Premium” status. Generating a passkey for X allows users to completely skip entering a password when they log in to their accounts and instead rely on the device’s security (with Face ID, Touch ID, or your device’s passcode).
For now, passkeys are only available in the US, and X hasn’t revealed when it’s rolling out the login technology on Android, for desktop operating systems, or in other countries. Also, X’s rollout of passkeys doesn’t seem to be complete yet (some users reported still not having access as of Tuesday night on the East Coast), so don’t fret if the feature hasn’t popped up yet.
Passkeys tie your account’s security to the security of your device by generating two cryptographic keys, with one stored on X and another one locally, like a very secure “remember this device” system. X is the latest major tech company to enable passkey technology, joining the company of Google, PayPal, Microsoft, Nintendo, and others in allowing passwordless logins.