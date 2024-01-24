Insta360’s auto-swiveling Link webcam has fallen to its best price to date

At this point, I think it’s pretty safe to say that remote work is here to stay in at least some capacity, even if Meta, Apple, Google, and a host of other companies have rolled out more stringent WFH policies over the past year. Thankfully for those of us who work from home and still find ourselves knee-deep in Zoom calls, Insta360’s Link is on sale at Amazon, B&H Photo, and direct from Insta360 for $249.99 ($50 off), which marks a new low on the auto-swiveling webcam.
Although auto-framing is nothing new — Apple introduced its Center Stage feature with the iPad Pro in 2021 — Insta360 has taken a more novel approach to keeping you centered in the frame with its latest webcam. Whereas most digitally pan and zoom, the 0.5-inch Sony sensor on the Link is mounted on an actual gimbal, which allows it to focus on your desk or physically follow you as you move about the room. The 4K / 30fps webcam also comes with an impressive array of software features, including a handy whiteboard mode for capturing presentations, which is one of the reasons why we once considered it one of the best webcams you can buy.
Smartwatches have come a long way in recent years, but even now it’s rare to find an Android option that offers true multiday battery life. Thankfully, Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 5 offers up to 80 hours of battery life and is currently on sale at Amazon, Walmart, and Mobvoi’s online storefront for $227.49 (about $123 off), matching its all-time low.
The long-lasting nature of Mobvoi’s smartwatch isn’t the only reason why we recommend the TicWatch Pro 5 as the best fitness smartwatch for Android users, though. The fitness-centric watch is more durable than Fossil’s fashion-focused models and Google’s Pixel watches, with a sleek 50mm casing and a digital crown that makes navigation a breeze (even when you’re sweaty). Additionally, it supports all-day blood oxygen monitoring, stress tracking, and irregular heartbeat detection, along with all the notifications, contactless payments, and other standard smartwatch fare. It even packs in Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon W5 Plus chip, making it a good futureproof pick even if it isn’t running Wear OS 4... yet.
- Alright, here’s a weird one. If you’re on the fence about picking up the recent remaster of The Last of Us Part II but don’t own the original release for the PS4, you can snag a physical copy of the standard game for $20 at Walmart. You’ll then be able to upgrade to the digital PS5 version of Remastered — which comes with a new roguelike mode, enhanced visuals, and some truly excellent behind-the-scenes features — for just $10 more. Read our review.
- The latest AirPods Pro are still on sale at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy starting at $189 ($60 off), matching their all-time low. Apple’s newest earbuds tout the same great sound and ANC as the 2022 model, only they now carry an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance and ship with a USB-C charging case. They even support lossless audio playback when paired with the forthcoming Vision Pro, if you were already thinking of plunking down a hefty $3,499 on Apple’s forthcoming headset. Read our hands-on impressions.
- Now that we’re officially a few weeks out from Super Bowl 2024, the TV deals are fiiiinally starting to trickle in. In addition to the terrific LG C3 promo we highlighted yesterday, both Amazon and Best Buy are discounting the 65-inch TCL QM8 to around $898 ($400 off). It’s no OLED, sure, but TCL’s latest flagship features a 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Google TV, two 4K120 HDMI ports, and phenomenal picture quality thanks to its Mini LED backlighting.
- Admittedly, The Verge is not known for its robust catalog of laser cutter reviews (surprise surprise). One model we do like, however, is the Glowforge Aura, a beginner-friendly option that’s now available for $999 ($200 off) at Amazon, Joann, and direct from Glowforge. While it’s limited to a 1/4-inch cutting depth, it’s also easy to set up and use, making it a solid entry-level option for those who want a simple solution for cutting and engraving. Read our review.
- Hasbro’s foam-firing replica of the Halo Needler, arguably one of the most iconic weapons in video games, is down to $82.59 (about $17 off) at Amazon. We’ve seen it on sale for less before — it fell to around $70 during Black Friday — but it’s still a great price on the fully automatic dart blaster, which can fire up to 10 rounds and comes with its own display stand for when you’re not hellbent on pelting your kids or co-workers with it.