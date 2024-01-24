Insta360’s auto-swiveling Link webcam has fallen to its best price to date

At this point, I think it’s pretty safe to say that remote work is here to stay in at least some capacity, even if Meta, Apple, Google, and a host of other companies have rolled out more stringent WFH policies over the past year. Thankfully for those of us who work from home and still find ourselves knee-deep in Zoom calls, Insta360’s Link is on sale at Amazon, B&H Photo, and direct from Insta360 for $249.99 ($50 off), which marks a new low on the auto-swiveling webcam.

Although auto-framing is nothing new — Apple introduced its Center Stage feature with the iPad Pro in 2021 — Insta360 has taken a more novel approach to keeping you centered in the frame with its latest webcam. Whereas most digitally pan and zoom, the 0.5-inch Sony sensor on the Link is mounted on an actual gimbal, which allows it to focus on your desk or physically follow you as you move about the room. The 4K / 30fps webcam also comes with an impressive array of software features, including a handy whiteboard mode for capturing presentations, which is one of the reasons why we once considered it one of the best webcams you can buy.

Smartwatches have come a long way in recent years, but even now it’s rare to find an Android option that offers true multiday battery life. Thankfully, Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 5 offers up to 80 hours of battery life and is currently on sale at Amazon, Walmart, and Mobvoi’s online storefront for $227.49 (about $123 off), matching its all-time low.

The long-lasting nature of Mobvoi’s smartwatch isn’t the only reason why we recommend the TicWatch Pro 5 as the best fitness smartwatch for Android users, though. The fitness-centric watch is more durable than Fossil’s fashion-focused models and Google’s Pixel watches, with a sleek 50mm casing and a digital crown that makes navigation a breeze (even when you’re sweaty). Additionally, it supports all-day blood oxygen monitoring, stress tracking, and irregular heartbeat detection, along with all the notifications, contactless payments, and other standard smartwatch fare. It even packs in Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon W5 Plus chip, making it a good futureproof pick even if it isn’t running Wear OS 4... yet.

