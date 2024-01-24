Palworld is getting raid bosses, PvP, and crossplay support in the future

Palworld, a new multiplayer monster-collecting survival game, has sold more than 7 million copies in just five days, and now the developers behind it are sharing a roadmap of what’s to come. Dubbed “Pokémon with guns” by many, Palworld is set to get player-vs-player (PvP) fights, raid bosses, a PvP arena mode, and Steam / Xbox crossplay support.

Developer Pocket Pair revealed the planned future updates in a post on X (formerly Twitter) today with no time frame for when they will arrive. Palworld is also getting “various Xbox feature improvements,” alongside server transfers and migrations, improvements to the game’s building system, and new islands, pals, bosses, and technologies.

But Pocket Pair is focused on addressing some early critical issues before all these future updates. “Sales have far exceeded the development team’s expectations, and we are currently experiencing many problems due to excessive access congestion, among other challenges,” says Pocket Pair. “We will prioritize improving this issue first, and then move on to implementing new in-game features.”

Palworld is still in early access on Xbox and Steam, but with millions playing daily the team at Pocket Pair has identified “numerous bugs” and is working to prioritize fixing them. These include addressing loading screen issues and the world date experiencing rollbacks. Pal AI and pathing and “key configuration” improvements are also planned.