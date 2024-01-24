Netflix Premium and Starz is $25.99 per month for Verizon customers

As predicted, Verizon has swooped in with a new streaming bundle deal — and now that Netflix has once again raised prices for some customers, this one might be worth a look.

Right now, Verizon customers can get Netflix Premium and Starz together for $25.99 per month, the company announced. Even better, Verizon myPlan unlimited subscribers can get an extra $5 off using their additional myPlan Plus Play perk, which is a $15 Plus Play credit members can buy for $10 every month. The offer applies to both new and existing Netflix Premium subscribers as well as new Starz subscribers.

Given Netflix Premium costs $22.99 per month (and, in all likelihood, will probably increase at some point this year) and Starz typically costs $9.99 a month, that’s not a bad deal. You’re essentially saving $6.99 every month, or $83.88 over one year, for ad-free access to the entire Netflix and Starz catalogs.

That includes shows and movies like Squid Game: The Challenge, Fool Me Once, The Crown, Minx, Outlander, John Wick: Chapter 4, and more.