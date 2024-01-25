Porsche’s second-ever EV will be an electric Macan SUV, starting at $80,450

Porsche announced its second-only electric vehicle, the hotly anticipated Macan SUV, starting at the surprisingly-affordable-for-a-Porsche-price of $80,450. This marks the first time the sports car maker has electrified one of its preexisting vehicles.

The new Macan will sport a 100kWh battery, 95kWh of which is usable, and an 800-volt architecture for fast-charing capabilities. Porsche says the Macan will be capable of accepting up to 270kW of fast-charging, for a 10-to-80 percent charging time of just 21 minutes.

The Macan EV is the second battery-electric vehicle to be sold by Porsche, sitting alongside the Taycan, which was first introduced in 2019. will be built on Porsche’s Premium Platform Electric architecture, which is co-developed with Audi.

Porsche says it will release its EPA-estimated range when the Macan EV gets closer to delivery, but judging by the specs, we can probably estimate a WLTP-rated range of 310 miles. The EPA range will most likely be a little less.

At 400-volt charging stations, a high-voltage switch in the battery enables bank charging by effectively splitting the 800-volt battery into two batteries, each with a nominal voltage of 400 volts. And AC charging at up to 11 kW is possible, depending on the right equipment.

Porsche is building two versions of the vehicle: the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, both of which sport dual motors for all-wheel drive. The Macan 4 will churn out 300 kW, or 402 horsepower, and 479 lb-ft of torque, sprint from 0-to-60mph in 4.9 seconds, and achieve a top track speed of 136mph. The Macan Turbo will produce 470 kW, or 630 horsepower, and 833 lb-ft of torque, hit 60mph from a standstill in just 3.1 seconds, and achieve a top track speed of 161mph.

Both Macan models come equipped with air suspension and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control as standard. Porsche says the management system features dampers with two-valve technology, resulting in “a wider spectrum between comfort and performance,” and “much more distinctive characteristics between the different drive programs.” There’s no mention of whether the Macan will include the “Active Ride” feature found in the Panamera E-Hybrid that can actively tilt the vehicle with the steering wheel.

The Macan looks to be ridiculously aerodynamic, with a drag coefficient of 0.25. This is achieved with active cooling flaps on the front air intakes, flexible covers on the sealed underbody, and air curtains below the headlights.

For the first time, Porsche says the Macan will come with optional rear-axle steering, which enables a maximum steering angle of five degrees. This allows for a compact turning circle of 36.4 feet in urban traffic and when maneuvering, assisted by the front-axle steering.

The Macan also features a small front trunk, or frunk, measuring a volume of 2.9 cubic-feet. That’s the same amount as the Taycan Cross Turismo, and is only usable for the smallest items.

Porsche is pitching the Macan as an all-terrain, utility vehicle. And while it won’t resemble the 911 Dakar in terms of off-roading capability, the electric Macan sits on 22-inch wheels and will have a wheelbase that’s 3.4 inches longer than the current model. It can tow up to 4,409 lbs of, well, what I’m not exactly sure. What would you tow with a luxury Porsche SUV? Probably this thing.

Inside the car, drivers can expect to find an all-new version of Porsche’s heads-up display, which the company compares to augmented reality. Virtual navigation arrows will appear at a distance of 32.8 feet and correspond to the size of an 87-inch (!!) display. Truly something that will need to be seen to be believed. The central touchscreen is 12.6 inches, while the gauge cluster measures at 10.9 inches.

Porsche has said it is adopting Android Automotive by the middle of the decade, with the Macan being one of the first vehicles to feature the Google-powered infotainment system. Apple CarPlay will still be available for iPhone users. Drivers can access the voice assistant using the “Hey Porsche” wake words to get navigation help or find charging stops.

But while the 2024 Porsche Taycan starts at around $92,550, the Macan will be a little more affordable — at least for luxury car owners. The automaker says the Macan 4 will start at $78,800, plus a $1,650 delivery fee, for a total $80,450. The Macan Turbo, meanwhile, will start at $106,950, including that delivery charge.