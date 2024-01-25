The most powerful Ryzen Zen 3 processor receives its biggest discount yet

AMD made bank on its Ryzen chipsets on the strength of bored pandemic-era gamers who spent their stimulus checks on new PC builds. Ryzen CPUs offered arguably the best price-to-performance value back then, causing many to go all in on AM4-based systems. AMD has since switched to the next-generation AM5 platform, but there’s still plenty of room on the upgrade path for those not interested in shelling out hundreds or thousands on newer hardware. Take the top-line Ryzen 9 5950X, for instance, which has never been cheaper than the $364.99 price currently showing at Amazon (18 percent off).
The Ryzen 9 5950X is admittedly overkill for most people. It has 16 physical cores with 32 threads, 3.4GHz base and 4.9GHz boost clock speeds, a very manageable 105W TDP, and there’s plenty of thermal overhead for manual overclocking. There is probably not a single game this thing can’t handle, but AMD mostly had content creators, graphical designers, and software engineers in mind when forging this monster. In fact, if gaming is your most demanding task and you don’t need to max out demanding titles like Star Citizen at 4K, you could easily get away with something like the six-core Ryzen 5 5600 (40 percent off at $119.99) or the eight-core Ryzen 7 5700G (56 percent off at $157.99), both merely single-digit dollars more than their lowest prices at Amazon.
AMD Ryzen 9 5950x
With 16 cores, 32 threads, and max clock speeds of 4.9GHz, the Ryzen 9 5950x can handle any game or processor-intensive task you’ll need. The AM4 chipset it sockets into has since been supplanted, but there’s a lot of life to be squeezed out of this pandemic-era champ.
If you need an upgrade over your laptop’s trackpad or a replacement for the junk your employer included in your work-from-home kit, this deal on Logitech’s MX Master 3S warrants serious consideration. We’ve never seen it lower than its $83.72 price for the space grey model at Amazon right now (16 percent off). This version is specifically designed for Macs and iPads, but it’s still compatible with Windows-based machines. You can pair it with up to three different devices (via Bluetooth, no USB dongle included) for seamless switching.
The original Logitech MX Master 3 is heralded as one of the best mice you can buy for its comfortable ergonomics, solid build, quick responsiveness, accurate tracking, 70-day battery life with USB-C charging, and satisfying tactile mechanics. This 3S refresh improved on the original with a higher 8,000-DPI optical sensor and a clicker advertised as 90 percent quieter. We didn’t feel those improvements mattered enough for MX Master 3 owners to upgrade, but considering the older version has since been phased out, this is the de facto starting point for newcomers or those in need of a replacement.
Logitech MX Master 3S
Building on an already excellent foundation, the Logitech MX Master 3S features an improved sensor, silent switches, and multidevice Bluetooth pairing.
- I love 8BitDo’s wireless retro controllers. Personally, I’m partial to the versions inspired by Sega and Nintendo’s classic consoles, but the SNK NeoGeo is beloved by many, and 8BitDo’s modernized take is only $16.99 (58 percent off list price) at Woot, whether you buy it in black or a cool design featuring King of Fighters’ Iori Yagami. You can use it on Windows, Android, and with the NeoGeo Mini console.
- The Bose QuietComfort II are in rare company with earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM5 and AirPods Pro. They offer some of the best active noise cancellation, sound quality, and comfort — and all of those perks feel even more satisfying when you can get them refurbished for a substantially discounted $129 (a savings of $150) at Bose’s eBay store. Bose says they’re in pristine, like-new condition and you’ll get a two-year warranty to quell any fears you have. Read our full review.
- Uno is more ruthless than ever. Seriously, I’ve seen families and friendships nearly destroyed by the violent card slams preceding that infamous battle cry. The absurd cards and updated rule set of Uno No Mercy forces you into even more infuriating conflicts, and Walmart is enabling this madness for just $9.97 ($19.30 off).
- If you own a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and you can’t stomach the $349.99 that Apple wants for its Magic Keyboard, this Woot deal for a like-new open box unit in your choice of black or white takes it all the way down to $199.99, saving you $150. (You can save another $10 by selecting the refurbished option on that same page.) The Magic Keyboard has been invaluable for my various creative tasks and makes the iPad Pro my favorite device to use for casual work. I would have appreciated a deal like this after my original one suffered a watery, sugary death. Read our full review.
- Bang and Olufsen’s Beoplay Portal once cost $499.99, but as nice as these gaming headphones are, I never felt they were worth anywhere near that much. That’s a different story with Woot’s $169.99 price on a pair in grey mist, which is 66 percent off the original tag and about $15 to $30 cheaper than you’ll usually find it elsewhere nowadays. This is one of the most underrated gaming headsets for your money. This pair works natively with PlayStation consoles, smartphones and tablets, and any other Bluetooth device, and their design won’t draw unwanted attention like some other hybrid gaming headsets do. Xbox gamers can buy them in black for a comparable $183 at Amazon.