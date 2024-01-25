Epic plans to launch the Epic Games Store on the iPhone this year in the European Union — and it’s bringing Fortnite back to the platform along with it.

The announcement comes after Apple shared how it will open up iOS in response to the EU’s crackdown on Big Tech. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney described Apple’s rules as “hot garbage,” but they are clearly not so hot as to keep Epic away altogether.

Epic doesn’t have a lot to share about its plans just yet. It says the store will launch “later this year,” and Fortnite will be available through it. Both will only be available in parts of Europe covered by the Digital Markets Act. “Stay tuned for details as we figure out the regulatory timeline,” it said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), adding that “we’ll continue to argue to the courts and regulators that Apple is breaking the law.”

Fortnite hasn’t been available on iOS for more than three years, after Apple kicked the game off and banned Epic for sneaking in third-party in-app payments. (Epic subsequently sued Apple over it in a case that just wrapped up last week; Epic largely lost.)

Apple still has some oversight of third-party app stores, which means it’s possible Epic could run into issues with the launch.

Epic has said for years that it would like to bring its game store, which is currently available for Windows and macOS, to the iPhone. The store takes a smaller cut of fees than Apple’s App Store, which could make it a compelling option for developers if Epic can gain traction.