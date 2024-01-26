OnePlus 12 preorders come with a free storage upgrade for a limited time

With the impending launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, OnePlus surely hopes to hitch a ride on the buzz train as upgrade season begins. The newly announced OnePlus 12 arrives on February 6th, however, you can currently get a free storage upgrade if you place a preorder before then. Both Amazon and Best Buy are selling the 512GB model with 16GB of RAM in black or green for $799.99 ($100 off). You’ll note that the price tag is identical to the price of the lower-end, 256GB model, so there’s no good reason to pass up double the storage if you plan on buying OnePlus’ latest Android phone at launch.

We’ve already had some personal time with the OnePlus 12, and while it’s not exactly blowing the competition away in any specific area, we can tell you it compares nicely to the top contemporaries in its space for the money. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12GB of RAM, a 6.8-inch display, improved water resistance, and an upgraded Hasselblad-tuned camera array. We’ve also finally gotten wireless charging back (at up to a blistering 50W rate, too) after OnePlus tried its hardest to convince us we didn’t need it.

OnePlus 12 (512GB) $ 800 $ 900 11 % off $ 800 $ 800 $ 900 11 % off The OnePlus 12 retails for $100 more than its predecessor, but it comes with upgraded Hasselblad cameras, improved water resistance, and wireless charging. Coupled with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and up to 16GB of RAM, it holds its own against the top smartphones of 2024. $800 at Amazon$800 at Best Buy

I don’t know about you, but I’m just about ready for glamping season. If you’re the type who likes a side of bits, bytes, and currents with your nature, Jackery’s Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station (named for its 1002-watt-hour capacity) is a great pickup that’s currently on sale at Amazon for $650 ($350 off) after you clip the on-page coupon. There’s also a $400 coupon available on a bundle that includes Jackery’s 200W solar panel, dropping the pair to $1,249. If you want, you can also buy just the power station today and get the solar panels later (which are also currently discounted by $140 on Amazon).

The Jackery Explorer 1000 features three AC outlets that can output up to 1000W, plus USB-C Power Delivery and one USB-A port. A 200W solar panel (or two 100W panels) can fully charge it in six hours, according to Jackery, though your mileage may vary based on the exact conditions. You can also charge it with standard AC power or use your car’s battery thanks to the included car charging port. The LED display shows exactly how much battery capacity remains, too, as well as how much time it’ll take to fully charge.

Some outdoor purists might judge you for lugging so many electronics into the wilderness that you’d need one of these, but don’t let them. There’s nothing wrong with bringing powered hot plates or emergency communication devices on a camping trip. Plus, it works great as an emergency home backup during power outages. I own this exact unit along with the two solar panels, and it was a godsend during the pipe-bursting, grid-draining deep freeze that hit Dallas a few years ago.

