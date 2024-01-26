Microsoft Teams is down around the world, it’s not just you

Title: Some users may experience multiple issues with their Microsoft Teams

User impact: Users may experience multiple issues with their Microsoft Teams.

More info: Affected scenarios include, but aren’t limited to:

- Users performing a cold boot may not able to log into teams and will see an “oops” page.

- Users logging in or unlocking their devices after some time may see missing messages.

- Users may fail to load messages in channels and chats

- Users are unable to view or download their media (images, videos, audio, call recordings, code snippets)

- Some messages may experience delays being sent

- Call Recordings might take longer to appear in user’s OneDrive for Business and SharePoint Online

- Bots may be unable to download attachments

- Sending and receiving read receipt notifications may be delayed

Current status: Our monitoring systems alerted us to an issue where users may experience various impact scenarios in Microsoft Teams, outlined in the More info section above. We’ve identified that a portion of the Microsoft Teams service is experiencing a networking issue. We’ve completed a failover in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region and telemetry is showing improvement. We’re continuing work to failover service traffic in all affected regions to remediate impact.

Next update by: Friday, January 26, 2024, at 9:00 PM UTC