Microsoft Teams is down around the world, it’s not just you

Is it a joyous outage where you get to relax, or something mission critical going wrong? Either way, “a portion” of Microsoft Teams is down — with outages in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, according to the latest status update from Microsoft’s official account.
So yeah, if you can’t communicate with your colleagues right now via Microsoft’s biz comm platform, that’s probably why. Some users are reportedly not able to log into Teams, while others may see missing messages, missing attachments, delays, etc.
The spike in problem reports at DownDetector suggests this has been going on for at least three hours, and Microsoft officially recognized the issue at around 11:45AM ET. The company says it identified “a networking issue impacting a portion of the Teams service,” and said it would begin failovers to resolve the problem.
If you’ve got access to a Microsoft Teams admin console, you can check the status at TM710344, though I imagine most admins already know that by now.
Until a few minutes ago, Microsoft’s status page was all green, suggesting Microsoft Teams was fine, but it’s just now been updated with this:
Title: Some users may experience multiple issues with their Microsoft Teams
User impact: Users may experience multiple issues with their Microsoft Teams.
More info: Affected scenarios include, but aren’t limited to:
- Users performing a cold boot may not able to log into teams and will see an “oops” page.
- Users logging in or unlocking their devices after some time may see missing messages.
- Users may fail to load messages in channels and chats
- Users are unable to view or download their media (images, videos, audio, call recordings, code snippets)
- Some messages may experience delays being sent
- Call Recordings might take longer to appear in user’s OneDrive for Business and SharePoint Online
- Bots may be unable to download attachments
- Sending and receiving read receipt notifications may be delayed
Current status: Our monitoring systems alerted us to an issue where users may experience various impact scenarios in Microsoft Teams, outlined in the More info section above. We’ve identified that a portion of the Microsoft Teams service is experiencing a networking issue. We’ve completed a failover in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region and telemetry is showing improvement. We’re continuing work to failover service traffic in all affected regions to remediate impact.
Next update by: Friday, January 26, 2024, at 9:00 PM UTC
IT admins saw a similar message around 1PM ET, according to an r/sysadmin user:
Microsoft Teams had a four-hour outage almost exactly a year ago. It had a pair of large outages in 2021, and ones in 2020 and in 2019, too.