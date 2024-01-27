Nomad’s 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger and the Sonos One are down to their best prices

Fancy phone chargers are nice, but they’re often too expensive to justify the cost. Nomad’s Base One Max 3-in-1 is one of those rare unicorns that delivers a lot of value for your money, however, thus making it worth the splurge. After all, the device can simultaneously charge a MagSafe-compatible phone, your Apple Watch, and a pair of AirPods (or another Qi-compatible device) — that’s something not even Nomad’s forthcoming Qi2 charger can do. What’s even better is that Nomad is currently selling the hefty, MagSafe-certified charger in both black and silver for its Black Friday price of $95 ($55 off).
Designed with metal and glass, Nomad’s minimalist slab will look slick on any desk or bedside table. It’s also powerful, delivering up to 15 watts of power to MagSafe-compatible phones. It’s It’s made from almost two pounds of metal, so it’s not exactly lightweight, but that’s nice as neither base will shift when you’re picking up your phone. And hey, as my colleague Antonio G. Di Benedetto pointed out in his guide to the best MagSafe chargers, it also means you can use it as a weapon should an intruder visit you at night. How many chargers can do that?
Nomad Base One Max 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger
Nomad’s 3-in-1 version of its Base One Max is a magnetic wireless charging pad you can use with a MagSafe-compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, or pair of AirPods. The hefty device achieves full 15W charging with MagSafe iPhones, though it charges Apple Watches at their standard, slower speeds.
Sonos deals are hard to come by, which is why the current deal on the second-gen Sonos One might be worth jumping on. Right now, the last-gen smart speaker is on sale for $175 ($45 off) at Best Buy. The retailer is also offering the Sonos One SL, which is identical to the standard model but drops the mics, for $159.20 ($41 off) in white.
If you’re looking for an all-around excellent speaker for streaming music, the second-gen Sonos One and One SL are still good buys despite their age. They’re not as capable as the newer Sonos Era 100, which offers stereo playback and support for line-in connections, but they still emit balanced, full-bodied sound and allow for stereo pairing. Plus, the Sonos One supports Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s AirPlay 2, and both the One and the One SL integrate well with other Sonos products.
Sonos One
The Sonos One delivers room-filling sound and has built-in microphones for voice commands. The speaker is small enough to fit pretty much anywhere in your home.
Sonos One SL
The Sonos One SL produces rich, detailed sound but lacks a microphone. The compact smart speaker also integrates with existing Sonos systems and supports a wide range of music services.
It’s shaping up to be a good week for TV deals, which makes sense given the Super Bowl is fast approaching. Earlier this week, we mentioned how you could pick up a discounted LG C3 OLED at BuyDig with up to $200 in Visa gift cards, and now you can buy Samsung’s Frame TV at Woot in the 43-inch configuration for an all-time low of $727.99 ($270 off). Other configurations are also on sale through January 30th, including the massive 85-inch panel, which is down to $2,697.99 ($1,600 off).
If you’re looking for a TV that’s both capable and beautiful, Samsung’s Frame is it. That’s thanks to an anti-glare matte finish and its ability to tap into a vast collection of iconic artwork, the 4K TV more closely resembles a piece of decor than a giant screen, allowing it to blend in better when idle. At the same time, it offers impressive specs like a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support, along with the ability to access all your favorite streaming apps.
2022 Samsung The Frame TV
The newest model of Samsung’s art-inspired 4K TV retains the same QLED display as its predecessor but uses a new anti-glare matte display, which provides artwork and photos with qualities that resemble an actual canvas.
Verge Deals on X (formerly known as Twitter) /
Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
Some more weekend deals and discounts
- You can buy the Lenovo Legion Go, which we’re still in the process of reviewing, for $649 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. That’s the first discount we’ve seen on the gaming handheld, which might be a good option for Windows users who are intrigued by its 8.8-inch screen, touchpad, and detachable controllers.
- If you need a Lightning cable for charging an older iPhone or iPad, Nomad is taking 50 percent off all of its stock (no code required). Right now, for instance, you can grab a three-meter, Kevlar-braided USB-C cable that supports 20W fast charging for just $20.
- Amazon is currently selling its Amazon Smart Thermostat in refurbished condition for just $39.99, which is $40 less than buying it in new condition. The gadget offers a ton of value given it can adapt to your preferences and habits over time, thus helping you save money on your energy bills. Just note it only supports Amazon Alexa and lacks native temperature sensors. Read our review.
- The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is on sale with 512GB of storage for $899 ($220 off) when you clip the on-page coupon at B&H Photo. The Wi-Fi-enabled tablet offers a beautiful 12.4-inch OLED display along with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, making it a good alternative to the OnePlus Pad if you want a faster Android tablet with a better screen. Read our review.