Nomad’s 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger and the Sonos One are down to their best prices

Fancy phone chargers are nice, but they’re often too expensive to justify the cost. Nomad’s Base One Max 3-in-1 is one of those rare unicorns that delivers a lot of value for your money, however, thus making it worth the splurge. After all, the device can simultaneously charge a MagSafe-compatible phone, your Apple Watch, and a pair of AirPods (or another Qi-compatible device) — that’s something not even Nomad’s forthcoming Qi2 charger can do. What’s even better is that Nomad is currently selling the hefty, MagSafe-certified charger in both black and silver for its Black Friday price of $95 ($55 off).

Designed with metal and glass, Nomad’s minimalist slab will look slick on any desk or bedside table. It’s also powerful, delivering up to 15 watts of power to MagSafe-compatible phones. It’s It’s made from almost two pounds of metal, so it’s not exactly lightweight, but that’s nice as neither base will shift when you’re picking up your phone. And hey, as my colleague Antonio G. Di Benedetto pointed out in his guide to the best MagSafe chargers, it also means you can use it as a weapon should an intruder visit you at night. How many chargers can do that?

Nomad Base One Max 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger $ 95 $ 150 37 % off $ 95 $ 95 $ 150 37 % off Nomad’s 3-in-1 version of its Base One Max is a magnetic wireless charging pad you can use with a MagSafe-compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, or pair of AirPods. The hefty device achieves full 15W charging with MagSafe iPhones, though it charges Apple Watches at their standard, slower speeds. $95 at Nomad

Sonos deals are hard to come by, which is why the current deal on the second-gen Sonos One might be worth jumping on. Right now, the last-gen smart speaker is on sale for $175 ($45 off) at Best Buy. The retailer is also offering the Sonos One SL, which is identical to the standard model but drops the mics, for $159.20 ($41 off) in white.

If you’re looking for an all-around excellent speaker for streaming music, the second-gen Sonos One and One SL are still good buys despite their age. They’re not as capable as the newer Sonos Era 100, which offers stereo playback and support for line-in connections, but they still emit balanced, full-bodied sound and allow for stereo pairing. Plus, the Sonos One supports Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s AirPlay 2, and both the One and the One SL integrate well with other Sonos products.

Sonos One $ 175 $ 219 20 % off $ 175 $ 175 $ 219 20 % off The Sonos One delivers room-filling sound and has built-in microphones for voice commands. The speaker is small enough to fit pretty much anywhere in your home. $175 at Best Buy

Sonos One SL $ 159 $ 179 11 % off $ 159 $ 159 $ 179 11 % off The Sonos One SL produces rich, detailed sound but lacks a microphone. The compact smart speaker also integrates with existing Sonos systems and supports a wide range of music services. $159 at Best Buy

It’s shaping up to be a good week for TV deals, which makes sense given the Super Bowl is fast approaching. Earlier this week, we mentioned how you could pick up a discounted LG C3 OLED at BuyDig with up to $200 in Visa gift cards, and now you can buy Samsung’s Frame TV at Woot in the 43-inch configuration for an all-time low of $727.99 ($270 off). Other configurations are also on sale through January 30th, including the massive 85-inch panel, which is down to $2,697.99 ($1,600 off).

If you’re looking for a TV that’s both capable and beautiful, Samsung’s Frame is it. That’s thanks to an anti-glare matte finish and its ability to tap into a vast collection of iconic artwork, the 4K TV more closely resembles a piece of decor than a giant screen, allowing it to blend in better when idle. At the same time, it offers impressive specs like a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support, along with the ability to access all your favorite streaming apps.

Verge Deals on X (formerly known as Twitter) / Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!