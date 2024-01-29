Nomad’s first Qi2 charger is shipping now for $10 less than its MagSafe model

Nomad’s Stand is the latest Qi2 charger to hit the market, offering up to 15W of wireless charging speed to Qi2-compatible phones like the iPhone 15. The accessory was announced in late December, but it’s now shipping in a choice of black or white for $100 from Nomad’s website.
It’s $100 price point makes the Stand $10 cheaper than Nomad’s equivalent MagSafe model, the Stand One, and offers the same “up to 15W” charging speeds and magnetic attachment compatibility as Apple’s MagSafe (Apple helped develop the Qi2 charging standard). The bad news is that Nomad’s $100 asking price doesn’t include the required 20W power adapter — you just get a USB-C to USB-C cable.
Nomad’s accessory is part of an initial wave of Qi2-compatible chargers, with companies like Belkin, Anker, Satechi, and Mophie all having either released or announced their own devices for the bedside, workspace, and car. And there are some more affordable competitors to Nomad’s Stand in that list. Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro convertible stand ships early next month for $59.99 (though it looks like you’ll also have to provide your own charging brick here), and Satechi’s 2-in-1 charging stand will come with a 45W power supply and cost $79.99 when it ships sometime in the second quarter of 2024.