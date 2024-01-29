The Kobo Elipsa 2E, our favorite ebook reader for taking notes, is $50 off

As much as I like physical books, I’m planning a move and considering consolidating my collection to make that process more painless. You might be in the same boat, or perhaps you want a more convenient way to knock out your beefy reading list for the new year. If that sounds like you, you might want to consider the Kobo Elipsa 2E, which is currently on sale for $349.99 ($50 off) direct from Rakuten Kobo.

In addition to reading ebooks on its large E Ink display, you can use the ad-free Elipsa 2E to take notes using the included stylus. In fact, we consider it the best ebook reader you can buy for that purpose — one that’s even better than the Kindle Scribe given you can write directly on any page in any book. (The Scribe only supports on-page notes for select Kindle titles, though its functionality is improving with time.)

Additionally, Kobo’s 10.3-inch e-reader has handwriting recognition that converts your notes into standard text with one tap. Combine that with its ability to detect and solve math equations and its support for drawings and diagrams, and it could stand in for a traditional notepad. It comes with 32GB of storage, too, which should be enough to store the largest of digital libraries. The only major downside is that it doesn’t support Kindle books natively, though there are viable remedies for those who want to convert their collection.

We’ve always praised Zendure’s ultra-high-capacity power stations for their durability, reliability, and style, especially the 100W SuperTank Pro. But not everyone needs a whole power grid to satisfy their portable charging needs, and that’s where Zendure’s SuperMini 10,000mAh charger comes in. First of all, it’s hard to pass on the strength of this deal alone. Amazon is offering the black version for $29.99 (25 percent off), but you can clip an on-page coupon to take another 50 percent off, dropping it to just $14.99. The same coupon applies to other colors at Amazon as well, but those start at $45.99.

Zendure’s metal-clad portable charger is light and small enough to fit in roomier pockets, and it supports passthrough charging at rates up to 20W via its lone USB-C port (there’s also a USB-A port with Quick Charge 3.0). The biggest smartphones have batteries upward of 5,000mAh, so you should be able to squeeze out at least two charges regardless of which model you own. It can also refill a tablet’s battery at a decent rate, plus cameras, smartwatches, a Nintendo Switch, or any other electronics you can charge over USB.

