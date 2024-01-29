Skip to main content
Sony’s next PlayStation State of Play streams this week

It kicks off on January 31st and will include more than 15 games.

A Sony DualSense Edge controller resting on a PlayStation 5 with an orange background.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Not long after Xbox kicked off the year with a showcase featuring the first look at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Sony has announced that it’s holding a State of Play livestream later this week. It’ll be 40 minutes long and will take place on January 31st at 5PM ET. Sony says that the event will include more than 15 games that cover “titles coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond.”

The last State of Play was in September, which featured a release date announcement for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and a lengthy trailer for Spider-Man 2 (which launched one month later). We’ll likely see more of Rebirth at the upcoming livestream, along with other PlayStation titles like Helldivers 2, Rise of the Rōnin, and the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Of course, now that we have Xbox and PlayStation events already in 2024, a Nintendo Direct can’t be too far behind... right?

