Anker’s MagSafe-friendly 622 Magnetic Battery is half off right now

Anker’s new Qi2-compatible chargers may be capturing all the attention, but that doesn’t mean older devices like the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) aren’t worth a look. The portable, 5,000mAh charger may not be as fast as Anker’s new Qi2 MagGo Power Bank , but it’s still one of our favorite models — one you can currently pick up for $34.99 (half off) at Amazon and Walmart .

While the new 6,600mAh MagGo Power Bank recharges your phone twice as quickly, Anker’s magnetic Qi charger still delivers a respectable 7.5 watts of power to MagSafe-compatible phones. It also weighs a lot less, making it a better option if you want something you can easily slap onto your phone while on the go. Its foldable kickstand may not be as sturdy as the new charger’s, but it can also still prop up even the largest iPhones well enough. Plus, Anker updated the 622 with a side-mounted USB-C port that offers passthrough wireless charging, so you can also use it as a wireless charging pad while your phone’s propped up.