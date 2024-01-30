Today is the last day to score preorder promos on the Galaxy S24 series

Decent deals on new gadgets aren’t always easy to come by, which is why we love a good preorder promotion. Samsung has offered some pretty solid ones in recent years and, true to form, is discounting the entire Galaxy S24 lineup ahead of its launch tomorrow, January 31st.

Additionally, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are offering similar storage upgrades and gift cards, regardless of whether you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, or high-end S24 Ultra. But you might want to act fast. Samsung’s deals expire at 3AM ET / 12AM PT tonight, and we expect the promos at Amazon and other retailers to follow in short order.

Where to preorder the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra

Samsung’s smartphone lineup consists of three phones: the standard S24, the S24 Plus, and the S24 Ultra. All of the phones run on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which — as we noted in our recent S24 Ultra review — offers a mixed bag of AI-powered features. Samsung also promises at least seven major Android upgrades and security updates no matter which phone you buy, while each phone also sports a maximum 120Hz refresh rate.

However, each phone differs in price, with the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 — which we’re still in the process of testing — being the cheapest. It’s larger than its predecessor at 6.2 inches, but it also features less screen real estate than its siblings and has a smaller battery. It also lacks the Ultra’s S Pen support, and its camera system isn’t as capable.

Normally, the Galaxy S24 starts at $799.99 with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Right now, however, Samsung is bumping that up to 256GB of storage for free and throwing in a $75 gift card. Amazon and Best Buy, meanwhile, are offering the same storage upgrades but with $50 gift cards. Just note that you’ll have to apply promo code TTYSDPOR7WPL at Amazon to take advantage of the deal.

Alternatively, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, which we’re also still testing. On paper, its camera system is similar to the S24’s, but the Plus offers a sharper 6.7-inch 1440p display. It also offers a much larger battery and more RAM.

The Galaxy S24 Plus starts at $999.99 with 12GB of RAM and your choice of either 256GB or 512GB of storage. Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy are all throwing in a free storage upgrade; however, Amazon is throwing in a $150 gift card with code MJ93PYFCJHOJ, while Samsung is offering a $125 gift card. Best Buy, meanwhile, is offering a $100 gift card.

Last but not least, there’s the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which my colleague Allison Johnson recently reviewed. The premium device comes with an S Pen and is the most capable phone in Samsung’s S24 lineup. It’s durable, with a titanium build and a new impressive anti-glare coating, the latter of which works remarkably well in direct sunlight. The 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera and 200-megapixel main shooter are also fantastic, even if they aren’t dramatically different than last year’s cameras. And while we weren’t blown away by the battery life, you should also be able to get through a full day just fine.