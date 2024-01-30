The latest iPad Air has dropped to an all-time low

In case you haven’t heard, Apple might be dropping the new iPad Air at the end of March. The rumored, next-gen iPad Air is said to come in two configurations, one of which will supposedly boast a larger 12.9-inch display like the iPad Pro. Even if it is released later this year, though, it’s not likely to receive any major discounts for a while, making the current 10.9-inch iPad Air a good option if you want to save money. And right now, the Wi-Fi model is on sale at Best Buy with 64GB of storage for $449.99 ($150 off), an all-time low.
Given the 10th-gen iPad currently starts at around $383 ($65 off), today’s discounted price makes for a terrific deal. Unlike Apple’s latest entry-level iPad, the 2022 Air works with the second-gen Apple Pencil and the trackpad-equipped Magic Keyboard, while offering a more capable M1 processor and a higher-quality, laminated display. It doesn’t offer the gorgeous Mini LED screen and 120Hz ProMotion tech found on the more recent iPad Pro models — meaning it’s not as ideal for digital artists and creatives — but Apple’s midrange tablet still offers an excellent display and plenty of performance for the price.
When you’re rushing to work in the morning, it’s all too easy to forget to lock the door or to leave your keys at home. With the Aqara Smart Lock U100, however, you won’t ever need to worry about stuff like that. All you need to lock your door is your voice, finger, or phone, and right now, you can pick up our favorite Matter-compatible smart lock for $132.99 ($100 off) in gray at Amazon. That matches the lock’s lowest price to date, though, if you prefer a different color, the silver version is also on sale at Amazon for $17 more.
One of the reasons we love Aqara’s smart lock is because of how many unlocking options it gives you. Not only can you unlock your door with your voice, phone, and finger, but you can also use Apple Home Key, a keypad, or a key fob. The smart lock offers up to eight months of battery life, too, and comes with a pair of traditional keys that make for a nice backup. It also supports Matter, which allows you to use it with a wide range of smart home platforms (Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, etc.) when using a compatible smart home hub. There are still plenty of quirks that need to be ironed out with Matter functionality, but the fact the U100 supports the newer smart home standard means it’s a bit more futureproof.
We’ve made no secret of the fact we think Apple’s new FineWoven fabric sucks. The pricey material wears out faster than the leather Apple used to rely on for its premium accessories, after all, and it scratches far more easily. Thankfully, Woot is discounting several of Apple’s discounted leather wares through January 31st.
The ongoing sale extends to both MagSafe cases and wallets, but the real highlight is the current deal on Apple’s leather AirTag Loop and Key Ring. Right now, Woot is selling a single AirTag Loop in green, brown, or yellow for $14.99 ($24 off), or in a two-pack for $24.99 ($53 off). You can also buy a standalone Key Ring for $14.99 ($20 off) or a pair for $24.99 ($45 off). Note that the latter accessory comes in even more colors than the AirTag Loop, including a darker black shade.
Just four more before we go...
- Now through February 10th, Woot is selling an unlocked Google Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage in black for $539.99 ($160 off), which is a new all-time low. The Pixel 8 is currently our favorite Android phone for most people, with a 120Hz maximum refresh rate and — like Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 phones — the promise of seven years of OS updates. Read our review.
- You can buy a physical copy of Dead Space for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S for $29.99 ($40 off) at Best Buy. The 2023 version of the iconic sci-fi game is an excellent remake with new weapons and more engaging characters. Read our review.
- Anker has launched a new buy two, save 15 percent sale at Amazon on a variety of chargers, power banks, and magnetic accessories when you apply code ANKERMAGGO at checkout. The sale includes new Qi2 chargers like the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 Charging Station and Qi2 MagGo Power Bank, thus offering you one of the first chances to save on the newer gadgets. Read our hands-on impressions of Anker’s new Qi2 chargers.
- As we highlighted yesterday, the Kobo Elipsa 2E is on sale for $349.99 ($50 off). If you just want a standard e-reader that doesn’t double as a writing device, however, Rakuten Kobo is also selling the Kobo Libra 2 for $169.99 ($20 off). If you’re looking for a good Kindle Paperwhite alternative, the ad-free Kobo Libra 2 is our favorite on the market — one that offers physical page-turning buttons, IPX8 waterproofing, and a sharp, seven-inch display.