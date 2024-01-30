Skip to main content
The latest iPad Air has dropped to an all-time low

/

Plus, we found deals on the Google Pixel 8 and our favorite Matter-ready smart lock, the Aqara Smart Lock U100.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission.

The 2022 iPad Air
The fifth-gen iPad Air is available at Best Buy starting at just $449.99.
Image: Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

In case you haven’t heard, Apple might be dropping the new iPad Air at the end of March. The rumored, next-gen iPad Air is said to come in two configurations, one of which will supposedly boast a larger 12.9-inch display like the iPad Pro. Even if it is released later this year, though, it’s not likely to receive any major discounts for a while, making the current 10.9-inch iPad Air a good option if you want to save money. And right now, the Wi-Fi model is on sale at Best Buy with 64GB of storage for $449.99 ($150 off), an all-time low.

Given the 10th-gen iPad currently starts at around $383 ($65 off), today’s discounted price makes for a terrific deal. Unlike Apple’s latest entry-level iPad, the 2022 Air works with the second-gen Apple Pencil and the trackpad-equipped Magic Keyboard, while offering a more capable M1 processor and a higher-quality, laminated display. It doesn’t offer the gorgeous Mini LED screen and 120Hz ProMotion tech found on the more recent iPad Pro models — meaning it’s not as ideal for digital artists and creatives — but Apple’s midrange tablet still offers an excellent display and plenty of performance for the price.

Read our iPad Air (2022) review.
The iPad Air standing on a red table in front of a white background.

2022 iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi)

$60025% off
$450

The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.

$450 at Best Buy$599 at B&H Photo

When you’re rushing to work in the morning, it’s all too easy to forget to lock the door or to leave your keys at home. With the Aqara Smart Lock U100, however, you won’t ever need to worry about stuff like that. All you need to lock your door is your voice, finger, or phone, and right now, you can pick up our favorite Matter-compatible smart lock for $132.99 ($100 off) in gray at Amazon. That matches the lock’s lowest price to date, though, if you prefer a different color, the silver version is also on sale at Amazon for $17 more.

One of the reasons we love Aqara’s smart lock is because of how many unlocking options it gives you. Not only can you unlock your door with your voice, phone, and finger, but you can also use Apple Home Key, a keypad, or a key fob. The smart lock offers up to eight months of battery life, too, and comes with a pair of traditional keys that make for a nice backup. It also supports Matter, which allows you to use it with a wide range of smart home platforms (Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, etc.) when using a compatible smart home hub. There are still plenty of quirks that need to be ironed out with Matter functionality, but the fact the U100 supports the newer smart home standard means it’s a bit more futureproof.

A grey smart lock on a green door that is half open.

Aqara Smart Lock U100

$23042% off
$133

The Aqara is a fully featured smart lock with Matter support, long battery life, and multiple ways to unlock (including Home Key). However, it needs a hub for most of its features, which bumps up the price and complexity.

$133 at Amazon (gray)$150 at Amazon (silver)

We’ve made no secret of the fact we think Apple’s new FineWoven fabric sucks. The pricey material wears out faster than the leather Apple used to rely on for its premium accessories, after all, and it scratches far more easily. Thankfully, Woot is discounting several of Apple’s discounted leather wares through January 31st.

The ongoing sale extends to both MagSafe cases and wallets, but the real highlight is the current deal on Apple’s leather AirTag Loop and Key Ring. Right now, Woot is selling a single AirTag Loop in green, brown, or yellow for $14.99 ($24 off), or in a two-pack for $24.99 ($53 off). You can also buy a standalone Key Ring for $14.99 ($20 off) or a pair for $24.99 ($45 off). Note that the latter accessory comes in even more colors than the AirTag Loop, including a darker black shade.

Leather AirTag Loop

$3962% off
$15

Crafted using tanned French leather, Apple’s leather AirTag Loop is great for keeping your item finder in place or clipping it to luggage and other items.

$15 at Woot$25 at Woot (two-pack)

Leather AirTag Key Ring

$3557% off
$15

Like its lanyard, Apple’s older Key Ring is made from tanned leather and allows you to easily clip your AirTag to your keys, backpack, and other items.

$15 at Woot$25 at Woot (two-pack)

Just four more before we go...

