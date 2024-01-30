Skip to main content
TikTok test automatically identifies products in videos and offers purchase links

Months after the TikTok Shop arrived in the US, the company is exploring ways to get e-commerce links into more videos.

By Jon Porter, a reporter with five years of experience covering consumer tech releases, EU tech policy, online platforms, and mechanical keyboards.

Three screens showing some of what shopping on TikTok on your phone look like.
An example of how product links currently appear in TikTok after the launch of TikTok Shop.
Image: TikTok

TikTok Shop links could soon become a lot more common across the social media app. Bloomberg reports that the company is testing a new feature that automatically identifies products in the platform’s videos before offering a link to “Find similar items on TikTok Shop.” A spokesperson for the company was not immediately available to respond to The Verge’s request for comment, but it confirmed to Bloomberg that the feature is an early test.

Business Insider previously spotted a test of the same feature last November, and we found videos containing footage of the “find similar items on TikTok Shop” button from September and October last year. TikTok previously confirmed that it was testing the feature with a small number of users in the US and UK. One user who had a product link added to their video was not told that it would be used to promote TikTok Shop.

Screenshot of TikTok video showing mannequin with “find similar items on tiktok shop” shown below it.
A screenshot of a video containing the feature Bloomberg describes, posted in October 2023.
Image: TikTok

The latest reports on the experimental feature comes a few months after the TikTok Shop launched in the US which, among other things, allows creators to add links to products from their videos. Currently, Bloomberg notes that influencers and brands need to be approved by TikTok to tag products in videos, but the new feature has the potential to expand product links to all videos, representing a large expansion of TikTok’s e-commerce features as the platform targets $17.5 billion in sales in the US in 2024.

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen companies turn to technology in an attempt to automatically identify products and offer links to purchase them. Competing social media platform Pinterest, for example, has a shopping recommendation feature that invites users to “View similar products” on certain posts. Shopping has also been pitched as a key use case for Google Lens and the company’s more recent Circle to Search feature — both help people identify objects like fashion accessories and provide links to buy them.

Bloomberg notes that TikTok has some work to do on the accuracy of its new tool, noting that it served up a gold ring and fake fingernails when used on a video of a woman polishing stones.

