If you have an Arlo camera or video doorbell, it’s about to get more expensive

In more “things are just getting expensive” news, the Arlo Secure subscription service is climbing. Again. This time, it’s going from $4.99 to $7.99 for a single camera or video doorbell. This 60 percent price hike comes on the heels of an increase early last year from $2.99 to $4.99.

According to an email sent to single-camera users from Arlo and posted on Reddit, the change is “due to increasing costs and investment in developing innovative solutions.” The updated plans are now live on Arlo’s site, and the lowest-tier Arlo Secure plan, which includes 30 days of cloud storage and smart alerts for people, pets, packages, and vehicles, costs $7.99 monthly for one camera.

If you have multiple Arlo cameras, the subscription costs $12.99 a month. That subscription didn’t go up this time — it increased from $9.99 last year. There’s still the option to pay annually, now for $89.99 a year for one camera, up from $59.99, or $149.99 a year for unlimited cameras. According to the email, users will be automatically charged the new fee unless they change or cancel their plan, but TechHive reports that existing users are being offered the option to pay the old $59.99 price to lock in their existing rate for a year.

Arlo Secure’s cheapest plan just got more expensive. Screenshot by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge

Considering Arlo’s cameras once came with a free seven days of cloud storage, this is a huge increase. Even if you bought a video doorbell in 2022 and were paying $2.99 monthly for it, you’re now paying more than double that.

One way around this is to use an Arlo Smart Hub, which starts at $99 and can record video for some Arlo cameras locally. Unfortunately, you lose smart alerts for people, pets, packages, and vehicles, the ability to add activity zones to the camera, and other software features accessible in the Arlo app.

This move feels designed to push existing customers toward Arlo’s new products, including its new $199 smart security system, as there’s better value the more Arlo you have.

Arlo launched the Arlo Home Security System — a DIY system that can be professionally monitored — last year, and the top-tier Arlo plan, Safe & Secure Pro, covers all your cameras and professional monitoring for the system for $24.99 a month. That’s pricey versus the single-camera plan, but unlike the single-camera plan, there’s significantly more value —recording for unlimited cameras and professional monitoring (although you’d have to buy more hardware).

Arlo recently launched the Arlo Total Security package, where you can get that hardware without paying anything upfront. For $49.99 a month, it comes with two cameras and the security system, along with all the Arlo Safe & Secure Pro features (including professional monitoring). This package type is similar to those offered by traditional home security companies, where you pay no money upfront but are locked into a rate until you pay off the hardware.