How to watch today’s PlayStation State of Play showcase

Sony is ending the first month of the year with a big ol’ livestream full of gaming news. The next PlayStation State of Play kicks off this afternoon, and the company is promising 40 minutes that will cover quite a few video games — more than 15, in fact.
Only two titles have been confirmed, with Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin and the anime-style adventure game Stellar Blade. But with Sony saying the event will include “other titles coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond,” it’s not hard to guess some of the games that could make an appearance. There’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which is launching very soon; the remake of Silent Hill 2; a rumored PS5 remake of horror game Until Dawn; the sequel to Death Stranding that we haven’t heard much about since its reveal; and the mysterious Judas, the first title from BioShock creative lead Ken Levine’s new studio. Maybe we’ll see some of Sony’s scaled-back ambitions in the live-service space.