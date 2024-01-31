Meta, TikTok, and other tech companies go to Congress: all the news

Looking to push through new online child safety laws, the Senate Judiciary Committee has summoned five tech CEOs to testify in front of Congress. The committee has asked Linda Yaccarino of X, Shou Zi Chew of TikTok, Evan Spiegel of Snap, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, and Jason Citron of Discord to answer questions on the topic of “Big Tech and the online child sexual exploitation crisis.”
All the platforms in question have been accused of facilitating child exploitation, despite well-publicized pledges to crack down on abuse. But the proposed legislative solutions are controversial, too. The most prominent is the Kids Online Safety Act, which would create a legal “duty of care” toward underage users — but could also chill constitutionally protected speech.
Highlights
TODAY, 6 minutes agoOh boy, we’re getting a TikTok feature rundown.
Most of the speeches so far have focused on broad commitments to protecting kids, but Shou Zi Chew is just straight-up listing all the features TikTok uses for safety. As previously reported, Chew also says TikTok plans to invest $2 billion in trust and safety this year, much of it in the US specifically.
TODAY, 10 minutes agoIt’s Snap’s turn in the hot seat.
Every company here is facing a unique situation, and Snap’s involves its disappearing messages feature, which has come under fire in court. Snap also recently came out in favor of KOSA. Evan Spiegel’s speech promises Snap will “be part of the solution” to online safety.
TODAY, 20 minutes ago
Lauren FeinerLawmakers are met with applause, laughter as they call for crackdown on tech companies.
The audience in the hearing room is unusually responsive as far as congressional hearings go. Opening statements were met with applause and supportive laughter in response to their admonishment of the tech CEOs and calls for stronger safeguards for kids online. It’s the kind of call and response that is more often heard in political debates, rather than during the lawmaking process.
TODAY, 21 minutes agoDiscord is starting its opening statement.
Citron would like you to know he’s a gamer — “games have always brought us together, and Discord makes that happen today.” He acknowledges that more than 60 percent of active users are between the ages of 13 and 24, so child safety takes on particular relevance here. He’s also trying to distinguish himself from the rest of the “Big Tech” crowd, highlighting Discord’s relatively small size and lack of mega-acquisitions.
TODAY, 29 minutes agoNext on the table: “do all of the bills.”
Graham is pledging to push through a variety of online regulation bills, including the EARN IT Act that’s been stalled in Congress for several years. He’s putting particular attention on rolling back Section 230, which protects tech companies from liability for third-party content.
TODAY, 32 minutes ago“You have a product that’s killing people.”
Durbin has passed things off to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who’s thanking the families who have brought pictures of their children. Graham and Durbin are mostly hitting the same beats — emphasizing the bipartisan agreement here — but Graham is going a little further, telling Mark Zuckerberg that “you have blood on your hands.” The line got applause from the crowd.
TODAY, 40 minutes ago
Lauren FeinerAdvocates stand silently in hearing room with photos of kids.
As the room for today’s hearing filled up with members of the public, several rows of advocates stood silently and in unison with images of teens or children. They remained standing for many minutes until the chair banged the gavel.
TODAY, 41 minutes agoThe child safety hearing is starting with a video of victims.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) has just kicked off the event, and now we’re hearing from parents and children who were targeted by child predators on platforms like Facebook.
TODAY, An hour ago
Lauren FeinerThe hearing room is buzzing ahead of five tech CEOs’ testimony.
We’re on Capitol Hill now, awaiting the testimony of the five tech CEOs: X’s Linda Yaccarino, TikTok’s Shou Zi Chew, Snap’s Evan Spiegel, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, and Discord’s Jason Citron. People have just started to take their seats and settle in for what is likely to be a lengthy event.
TODAY, Two hours ago
Adi Robertson and Lauren Feiner
How to watch Linda Yaccarino, Mark Zuckerberg, and other tech CEOs testify in Congress
Today, the US Senate Judiciary Committee will hear testimony from five CEOs of major tech companies: Linda Yaccarino of X, Shou Zi Chew of TikTok, Evan Spiegel of Snap, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, and Jason Citron of Discord. The executives will answer questions on the topic of “Big Tech and the online child sexual exploitation crisis,” an ongoing issue for a Congress that’s introduced numerous child safety bills in recent years.Read Article >
The hearing has been months in the making and apparently involved a little strong-arming from Congress, which reportedly sent US Marshals to subpoena Yaccarino and Citron. It begins at 10AM ET and will likely last several hours as lawmakers seize their opportunity to yell at some of both parties’ favorite bêtes noires. Chew and Zuckerberg have both been the subject of congressional hearings — Zuckerberg starting in 2018 after Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, Chew in 2023 amid efforts to ban TikTok in the US. (Zuckerberg was also nearly held in contempt of Congress last year, too.)
TODAY, 12:30 PM UTCTikTok’s moderation team is 400 times larger than Elon’s.
At least it will be once X, formerly Twitter, hires 100 employees into its new trust and safety team to moderate its roughly 500M global monthly users.
In the run-up to a child sexual exploitation hearing later today with tech CEOs at the US Senate, TikTok says it will spend more than $2 billion on trust and safety globally, administered by a team of more than 40,000 people. TikTok now has over 170 million monthly active users just in the US, up from 150 million last year, and about 1 billion users globally.
Nov 29, 2023
The CEOs of Meta, X, TikTok, Snap, and Discord will testify before the US Senate on child safety
Some of the biggest names in tech will testify before the US Senate on January 31st, 2024 during a hearing about online child exploitation. In a Wednesday announcement, the Senate Judiciary Committee said it will hear from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, X (formerly Twitter) CEO Linda Yaccarino, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, and Discord CEO Jason Citron.Read Article >
Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) issued subpoenas for Yaccarino, Spiegel, and Citron earlier this month after receiving “repeated refusals to appear during several weeks of negotiations.” Zuckerberg and Chew voluntarily agreed to testify. The senators say the hearing will give the CEOs the chance to “testify about their failure to protect children online.”