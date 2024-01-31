Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra really is scratch resistant

One of the most impressive parts of Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 Ultra is the anti-glare display, which is made of Corning Gorilla Armor glass that Samsung touts as its “most scratch-resistant yet.” Although it’s easy to dismiss that claim as marketing speak, a new durability test from JerryRigEverything proves Samsung really isn’t exaggerating after all.

During his video, JerryRightEverything tests the S24 Ultra’s durability by scratching the screen with different picks according to Mohs hardness scale — ranging from the softest materials at level one and the hardest at level 10. The YouTuber’s pick only started leaving scratches at level seven, but it didn’t create grooves in the glass that typically start appearing at that level.

“Normally, I can feel the tiny tip of my pick catch on the glass as it’s fracturing its way into the surface, but this time around I can see lines that cannot be rubbed off,” JerryRigEverything says during the video. “I don’t feel the same fracturing or catching or grooves that I feel with other phones at level seven.”

Instead, JerryRigEverything’s pick only starts leaving deeper grooves at level eight. He even takes a microscope to get a closer look at how the S24 Ultra fared against his picks and noticed nicks at level seven, while his pick took away chunks of glass on level eight. Previous durability tests from JerryRigEverything found that the displays on both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung S23 Ultra started getting deeper grooves at level seven. This means the S24 Ultra’s display should be even more resistant to micro scratches that occur in day-to-day life.