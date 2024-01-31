Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel, and more are coming to Apple’s Vision Pro at launch

Microsoft is launching a suite of its Microsoft 365 apps on Apple’s Vision Pro headset later this week. Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Loop, and Microsoft Teams will all be available in the App Store for Apple Vision Pro on February 2nd — the same day Apple’s new headset is available in stores.

Apple Vision Pro owners will also be able to access an AI-powered version of Copilot while using the headset, including the ability to create drafts, summarize documents, and generate PowerPoint presentations with your voice.

Microsoft Word on the Vision Pro. Image: Microsoft

Word on the Vision Pro includes a focus mode much like the reader mode found in the desktop versions, alongside a ribbon interface that looks touch-friendly. You can create PowerPoint slides on the Vision Pro and use the app to practice presentations. Excel includes the ability to create charts and tables, analyze data, and most of the features you’d find in regular versions of Excel.

While Microsoft recently launched a 3D and VR experience for Microsoft Teams that exclusively works on Meta’s Quest headsets, Microsoft Mesh integration for the Apple Vision Pro won’t be available at launch. “We will continue bringing innovative experiences to new devices, including bringing Microsoft Mesh to Apple Vision Pro in the coming year,” says Lori Craw, director of Microsoft 365 marketing.

You’ll be able to analyze your Excel spreadsheets in VR. Image: Microsoft

Much like the Zoom app on the Apple Vision Pro, Microsoft Teams will support Apple’s “persona” (a digital avatar based on a face scan) during video calls. Microsoft has also added emoji reactions and, of course, the ability to participate in the chat experience of Teams. It will also be easy to transfer a Teams meeting from desktop or mobile to the Apple Vision Pro, or from the headset back to other devices.