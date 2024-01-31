Apple’s Vision Pro battery pack is hiding the final boss of Lightning cables

Ray Wong of Inverse discovered a hidden joy today: The Apple Vision Pro power cable connects to the battery with what may well be Lightning’s final form. Using a SIM removal tool, he pushed into a small hole in the silver external battery pack of the Vision Pro next to the cable, and...

Out it popped, revealing what looks like a bigger, 12-pin version of the connector Apple’s iPhone moved away from last year.

Nilay Patel, Verge editor-in-chief and Vision Pro reviewer, gave it a shot, and what do you know? The rumors are true. Like a Palpatinian twist, somehow, Lightning returned, with all the hallmarks of Apple’s outgoing connector, just wider and with more pins. Whether this was Apple intentionally propping up the crumbling walls of its garden or it’s just trolling everyone after the EU essentially forced it to switch the iPhone to USB-C, it’s a funny discovery:

The connector from the Vision Pro battery (bottom) compared to a Lightning connector (top). Image: Nilay Patel / The Verge