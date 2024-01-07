The Acer 57-inch Predator Z57 is a periphery-gobbling curved Mini LED display

Acer announced a few gaming displays ahead of CES 2024 today, but the star of its new lineup is clearly its Predator Z57 — a 57-inch, 120Hz curved display that spans 7680x2160 pixels. It uses MiniLED backlighting for better contrast than a typical LCD monitor, and Acer says it will be out in the second quarter for $2,499.99 in the US and €2,399 in Europe.

The Z57 will come equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium to reduce screen-tearing and gets a 90W USB-C PD port, dual HDMI 2.1 ports, and a single DisplayPort 1.3 port, as well as a built-in KVM switch for using multiple devices with it. Acer says it has 2,304 dimming zones and HDR, with 1,000-nit peak brightness. It’ll also show video from multiple sources at once, using picture-in-picture or a side-by-side split screen mode.

Here’s the back of the Predator Z57. Image: Acer

The company says the screen will cover 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, as well. And it’s VESA-compliant if you want to take on mounting it to your wall. I believe in you; just make sure you use a stud finder. Acer’s new display has dual 10W speakers and an adjustable stand you can tilt, swivel, and raise or lower.

The Predator Z57 has an adjustable stand. Image: Acer

You’d be right to compare the Predator Z57 with the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 that Samsung announced around this time last year. They’re very similar displays, albeit with some notable differences. For starters, at 240Hz, the G9’s refresh rate is twice that of the Z57, and it’s also got more dimming zones, at 2,392, than what Acer lists — 88 zones isn’t a massive difference, but worth pointing out, especially at this size. Plus, the Odyssey Neo G9 has been hitting a sale price just under $2,000 in the US lately, making it $500 less, for now, than the Predator Z57’s announced pricetag.

