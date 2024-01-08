Apple Vision Pro prescription lenses will cost $149 extra

When the Apple Vision Pro headset goes on sale on February 2nd, anyone who needs some vision-correcting lenses will need to account for an extra charge to add optical inserts from Zeiss. Apple says that readers will cost $99, while prescription lenses are $149. Footnotes from Apple indicate that both are available only online, not in stores, a “valid prescription is required,” and not all prescriptions are supported.
For those with vision correction needs, ZEISS Optical Inserts are available with a prescription or as readers that magnetically attach to Vision Pro, allowing users to take full advantage of the display’s incredible sharpness and clarity.
Which prescriptions are offered is something we may find out closer to the actual release, when the headsets are available both in-store and online. The launch press release didn’t go into much detail about the process for configuring the additional lenses, but preorders for the $3,499 headset will open beginning on Friday, January 19th, at 8AM ET.