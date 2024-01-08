Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Apple Vision Pro prescription lenses will cost $149 extra

Apple Vision Pro prescription lenses will cost $149 extra

/

Reading lenses are $99, but the $3,499 visionOS headset throws in a polishing cloth for free.

By Richard Lawler, a senior editor following news across tech, culture, policy, and entertainment. He joined The Verge in 2021 after several years covering news at Engadget.

|

Share this story

A man wearing the Vision Pro, as seen in Apple’s demo from WWDC.
Apple’s Vision Pro headset.
Image: Apple

When the Apple Vision Pro headset goes on sale on February 2nd, anyone who needs some vision-correcting lenses will need to account for an extra charge to add optical inserts from Zeiss. Apple says that readers will cost $99, while prescription lenses are $149. Footnotes from Apple indicate that both are available only online, not in stores, a “valid prescription is required,” and not all prescriptions are supported.

For those with vision correction needs, ZEISS Optical Inserts are available with a prescription or as readers that magnetically attach to Vision Pro, allowing users to take full advantage of the display’s incredible sharpness and clarity.

Animated gif showing how the prescription lens inserts fit inside the Vision Pro headset.
Zeiss optical inserts for Apple Vision Pro.
Image: Apple

Which prescriptions are offered is something we may find out closer to the actual release, when the headsets are available both in-store and online. The launch press release didn’t go into much detail about the process for configuring the additional lenses, but preorders for the $3,499 headset will open beginning on Friday, January 19th, at 8AM ET.

More from this stream Everything we know about Apple’s Vision Pro headset

See all 118 stories