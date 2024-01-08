Authy is shutting down its desktop app

Authy, the two-factor authentication (2FA) app, will soon only be available on mobile devices. An updated support page spotted by Bleeping Computer says Authy’s app on Windows, macOS, and Linux will go away in August 2024.

Similar to other 2FA apps like Google Authenticator and Microsoft Authenticator, Authy generates a different code every 30 seconds that you can use to sign in to a linked account. However, Authy is one of the only 2FA apps available for desktop, making it an ideal choice when you want to sign into an account on your computer without having to get out your phone.

If you have a Mac with M1 or M2 silicon, Authy says you’ll still be able to download the iOS version of the app on your device. Otherwise, Authy recommends switching to the mobile version instead, which you can automatically sync with the app on your computer. If you’d rather switch apps altogether, it’s worth noting that Authy doesn’t come with an export feature. That means you’ll have to disable 2FA on all of your connected accounts before linking them with a new 2FA app.

Twilio, Authy’s parent company, is also moving Authy’s customer support hub to the help center on Twilio’s website after January 15th, 2024.